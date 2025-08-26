All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Season 18)

There is a range of new hero changes coming in Overwatch 2 Stadium. The latest Season 18 update for the title has brought forth some interesting hero updates, all of which will induce quite a significant shift in the hero meta in-game. Furthermore, Overwatch 2 Stadium will no longer be restricted to a competitive playlist. With the latest update, the game mode has been made available for the casual playerbase by adding it to the Quick Play pool.In this article, we will explore all the hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium coming with Season 18. Read below to know more.Hero changes in Overwatch 2 Stadium (Season 18)Here are the different Tank hero changes made with the Overwatch 2 Season 18 Stadium patch notes:D.VaTokki Slam - PowerDamage decreased to 25% (down from 30%).Face Tanking - PowerHealing decreased to 40% (down from 50%).Junker QueenMerciless Magnetism - PowerDistance increased to 25m (up from 15m).Twist The Knife - PowerDuration increased to 2s (up from 1s).Blade Parade - PowerCharge time decreased to 0.65s (down from 1s).Cut 'Em, Gracie! - PowerAdded: Hit enemies slowed by 35% for 1s.Royal Bullets - PowerDuration decreased to 2s (down from 3s).Distance condition removed.Thrill of Battle - PowerHealing increased to 100% (up from 50%).Bigger Magnet - Rare Ability Hero ItemNow pulls downward if the enemy is airborne.SigmaZero Gravity - PowerAdded: While flying, gain 10% Damage Reduction.The Harness – Epic Ability Hero ItemAdded: +15% Ability Lifesteal.WinstonCircuit Breaker - PowerElectric damage increased by 5%.Gain 15% of Electric damage as Overhealth, up to 100.Electro Cluster - Power+20% Tesla Cannon Primary Fire Range.Tesla Cannon’s Primary Fire deals 3% increased damage per enemy being hit.Lightning Rod - PowerTesla Cannon’s fully charged secondary fire bounces to enemies within 6m for 50% reduced damage.Volatile Volt - PowerTesla Cannon’s secondary fire can critically hit for 175% damage.Lunar Leap - PowerGain 2% bonus Ultimate Charge per enemy damaged by Jump Pack’s landing.While using Jump Pack, gain 5% of Max Life as Overhealth every 1s, up to 100.Moon Landing - PowerHeal for 7% of Max Life per enemy damaged by Jump Pack’s landing.Primal Punch - PowerMelee or Jump Eliminations reset Jump Pack cooldown.For every 25 Armor, gain 5% Melee damage.Pocket Projector - PowerActivating Barrier Projector attaches an additional, smaller Barrier with 5% health.Surge Protector - PowerAllies within Barrier gain 25 Overhealth every 1s, up to 100.Tesla Field - PowerEnemies within Barrier take 40 Electric damage per 1s.Primal Slam - PowerWhile using Jump Pack, press jump to slam toward facing direction.During Primal Rage, slam speed increased by 50%.Thick Skin - PowerWhen activating Primal Rage, gain additional Armor equal to 100% of Max Armor.Current Convertor - Rare Weapon Hero Item10% Weapon Lifesteal (Tesla Cannon).Gain 15% of damage dealt by Tesla Cannon’s secondary fire as Overhealth, up to 100.Cost: 4,000.Deconstructor - Rare Weapon Hero Item15% Max Ammo.Tesla Cannon deals 50% more damage to deployables.Cost: 4,000.Gibraltar Generator - Epic Weapon Hero Item10% Weapon Power.Barrier Projector grants Winston +10% Weapon Power while inside.Cost: 10,000.Harold’s Glasses - Epic Weapon Hero Item25% Max Ammo.Tesla Cannon’s secondary fire deals 25% increased damage.Cost: 12,000.Zero-G Suit - Rare Ability Hero Item5% Cooldown Reduction.5% Move Speed.After using Jump Pack, next jump increases Move Speed by 50% for 2s.Cost: 4,000.Horizon Expander - Epic Ability Hero Item20% Ability Power.Jump Pack’s landing area can increase by up to 100% while airborne.Cost: 11,000.Unstable Prototype - Epic Ability Hero Item10% Cooldown Reduction.Barrier Projector bursts when removed, dealing 25% Electric damage nearby.Lucheng Launchers - Epic Ability Hero Item50% Primal Rage duration.50% Jump Pack base damage.During Primal Rage, Jump Pack damage becomes Electric and scales up to +100% while airborne.Cost: 12,000.Winton - Common Survival Hero Item+10 Health.Winning a round grants 2,000 bonus cash.Cost: 3,500.Premium Peanut Butter - Rare Survival Hero Item+25 Health.Using Jump Pack cleanses all negative effects.Cost: 4,000.Smart-Armor - Rare Survival Hero Item+25 Armor.While below 50% Life, take 25% reduced damage from shotguns.Cost: 4,000.S.Pacearmor - Epic Survival Hero Item+50 Armor.When exiting Primal Rage, gain 100 Overhealth.Cost: 9,000.Simian Supplements - Epic Survival Hero Item+50% Barrier duration.Barrier health increased by 300.Cost: 10,000.Fortified Jump Pack - Epic Survival Hero Item+50 Armor.Damage received during Jump Pack reduced by 35%.Cost: 10,000.Damage heroesHere's a look at the different Damage hero changes made with the Overwatch 2 Season 18 Stadium patch notes:AsheHead Honcho – PowerRemoved reload resets.Cap decreased to 15% (down from 30%).Early Detonation - PowerNow only heals amount of reloaded ammo when restoring health through Reload Therapy.CassidySunrise - PowerSlow duration increased to 2.5s (up from 1.5s).Think Flasht - PowerAdded: Flashbang’s hinder duration increased by 50%.Flash In The Pan - PowerUltimate charge increased to 20% (up from 15%).Quick Draw – PowerDistance increased to 15m (up from 9m).Wanted Poster – Rare Survival Hero ItemAdded: Deadeye charges 35% faster on airborne enemies.FrejaIncreased income from damage and healing by 11.7%.MeiColdspot – Rare Survival Hero ItemAdded: Primary fire applies 35% Slow for 1.5s to airborne enemies.PharahEvasive Maneuvers - PowerAfter using Jump Jet, Concussive Blast gains homing + hinders 1.5s on direct hit.Extra Charge - PowerConcussive Blast gains 1 extra charge.Launch Vector - PowerKnocking back enemies fires 3 homing mini-rockets.Blitz Barrage - PowerGain 40% Move Speed during Barrage.After Jet Dash, fire a Barrage with 60% fewer mini-rockets.Carpet Bomb - PowerGain 40% Move Speed during Barrage.Barrage duration increased by 50%.Recursion Battery - PowerMini-Rockets gain 50% Ability Lifesteal.Cyclic Salvo - PowerDirect hits grant 10 fuel and reduce cooldowns by 1s.Fuel Depot - PowerDirect hits increase max fuel by 2 (stack up to 25).Triple Volley - PowerAfter using an ability, next Primary Fire fires 3 rockets at 40% damage each.Fuel Conversion - PowerJet Dash cooldown reduced by 50%.Jet Dash costs 65 fuel.Heat Seekers - PowerAfter using Jet Dash, next Primary Fire locks on.Speed Kills - PowerWeapon damage grants 5% Move Speed + 3% Attack Speed for 3s (stack up to 6).Direct hits grant double stacks.Blast Enhancer - Epic Weapon Hero Item+15% Weapon Power.+25% Rocket Launcher Explosion Radius.Cost: 11,000.Precision Targeting - Epic Weapon Hero Item+20% Weapon Power.Direct hits restore 1 ammo.Cost: 13,500.Cairo Coolant - Rare Ability Hero Item+25 Health.+5% Cooldown Reduction.Self-knockback from Concussive Blast grants +20% Move Speed for 3s.Cost: 4,000.Overcharged Ordnance - Rare Ability Hero Item+10% Ability Power.+25% Mini-Rocket Explosion Radius.Cost: 4,000.Helix Inhibitor - Epic Ability Hero Item+20% Ability Power.Concussive Blast slows enemies by 20% for 2s.Cost: 11,000.Flight Plan - Rare Survival Hero Item+25 Health.After Jump Jet/Jet Dash, gain 25 Overhealth for 3s.Cost: 4,500.Tuned Turbines - Rare Survival Hero Item+25 Health.Hover Jets consume 20% less fuel.Cost: 4,500.Forward Shielding - Epic Survival Hero Item+25 Health.+10% Ability Power.On Barrage use: gain Overhealth = 25% Max Life for 3s.Cost: 11,000.Ana’s Aim Assist - Epic Survival Hero Item+50 Health.Direct hits heal 15% Max Life over 3s.Cost: 12,000.SupportAnaIncome from damage/healing increased by 11%.Venomous - PowerDuration set to 2s.Tranquilizer - Epic Ability Hero ItemAdded: +10% Cooldown Reduction.BrigitteBurst Aid - PowerUse Quick Melee to consume all Repair Pack charges.Each charge heals 20% Max Life and grants 5% Attack Speed for 3s (10s CD).Righteous Cleave - PowerAfter Shield Bash/Whip Shot, next Rocket Flail swing heals allies for 100% of damage.Whirlwhip - PowerAfter Shield Bash/Whip Shot, next Rocket Flail hits all enemies in 5m.Optimizer - PowerFor each active Repair Pack, increase healing by 10%.Heal yourself 5% Max Life per second.Packstacker - PowerRepair Pack duration increased by 50%.Ability damage extends all active Repair Packs by 1s.God Ray - PowerAbility damage over 10m Burns target for 4% bonus per 1m traveled.Maces to Faces - PowerWhip Shot size +1m, can hit multiple enemies.Inspire lasts +1s when triggered by Whip Shot.Mender Bender - PowerAfter Shield Bash, heal 33% Barrier Health and trigger Inspire.Sköldkastning - PowerAfter Shield Bash, next Rocket Flail projects Shield Boomerang (60% Shield Bash damage).Lindholm Wall - PowerBarrier size +60%, health +100%.Shield Bash hits multiple targets.Aura Farming - PowerInspire triggered by abilities grants allies Overhealth = 5% Max Life for 5s.Consecrated Ground - Power+25% starting Ultimate Charge.While Rally is active: Inspire triggers every 1.5s, cooldowns refresh 25% faster.Omni-Boost - Rare Weapon Hero Item+25 Health.+5% Weapon Power.+40% Shield Bash Distance.Cost: 4,000.Haste Paste - Rare Ability Hero Item+25 Health.+5% Ability Power.Repair Pack grants +10% Move Speed.Cost: 4,000.Chain Extender - Epic Ability Hero Item+15% Ability Power.+50% Whip Shot Range.Cost: 9,000.Scavenged Steel - Epic Ability Hero Item+50 Armor.+5% Cooldown Reduction.Ability damage grants +3% Ultimate Charge.Cost: 9,500.Mitzi’s Medicine - Epic Ability Hero Item+10% Ability Power.+10% Cooldown Reduction.Repair Pack overheals up to +75 Overhealth.Cost: 10,000.Squire’s Satchel - Rare Survival Hero Item+25 Armor.While using Barrier Shield, gain 25% Damage Reduction.Cost: 4,000.Valkyrian Core - Rare Survival Hero Item+25 Armor.Barrier regenerates 50% sooner when destroyed.Cost: 4,000.Dragon’s Incinerator - Epic Survival Hero Item+25 Armor.+20% Rally Duration.Enemies within Rally burn for 5% Max Life per second, healing you for same.Cost: 9,000.Nullifier Neuroworks - Epic Survival Hero Item+50 Armor.Rocket Flail hits reduce Repair Pack cooldown by 0.5s.Cost: 10,000.Hardlight Weave - Epic Survival Hero Item+25 Armor.Barrier Shield health increased by 150% of Max Armor.Cost: 10,000.JunoOrbital Alignment - 