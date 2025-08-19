How to master Wuyang in Overwatch 2

Wuyang is the latest hero addition to Overwatch 2. As an all-new support, he boasts one of the highest skill ceilings of any character yet, thanks to his unique kit. This means anyone who wishes to try him out should know his fundamentals, especially since he's much trickier than most other heroes in the game's roster.

Here's everything you need to know about Wuyang in Overwatch 2 and how to use him well.

All Wuyang abilities and playstyle in Overwatch 2 explained

All of Wuyang's abilities in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This new staff-weilder is a Support-class hero, joining the likes of Mercy, Ana, and Kiriko. With the power of water at his disposal, he offers a mix of burst and passive healing like Mercy and Zenyatta, respectively, which are the easiest parts of his kit.

Rather, it is the offensive part of his kit that is interesting and makes him a difficult hero to learn, especially due to its projectile nature. Think Echo and her Sticky Bombs, except they can be manipulated. Here's a rundown of Wuyang's abilities in Overwatch 2:

Weapon: Wuyang uses his staff to heal allies and damage foes.

Xuanwu Staff (Primary Fire): Fire a damaging water orb. Hold to control its trajectory and empower its explosion.

Fire a damaging water orb. Hold to control its trajectory and empower its explosion. Restorative Staff (Secondary Fire): Place a passive healing stream on an ally. Hold on to the target to manually heal at an improved rate, consuming resource.

Abilities: His abilities involve crowd control and mobility options.

Guardian Wave: Send a water wave forward that increases the amount of healing received by allies and knocks back enemies.

Send a water wave forward that increases the amount of healing received by allies and knocks back enemies. Rushing Torrent: Ride water to move faster and jump higher.

Passive: As a Support, he can regenerate his health faster than other class heroes, allowing him to stay in the fight to support his teammates.

Role: Support: Begin regenerating health more quickly.

Ultimate: His powerful Ultimate ability can shield himself or an ally while both healing the target and knocking down foes around them.

Tidal Blast: Protect an ally or yourself with water that detonates after a short duration. The explosion knocks down enemies and massively heals the host target.

Minor Perks

Overflow: Gain 10 ammo and 33% healing resource when Rushing Torrent is activated.

Gain 10 ammo and 33% healing resource when Rushing Torrent is activated. Balance: When you deal damage with water orbs, increase Restorative Stream's passive healing by 40% for 2 seconds.

Major Perks

Ebb and Flow: Guardian Wave rewinds to its starting location. Deals 50% decreased damage while rewinding.

Guardian Wave rewinds to its starting location. Deals 50% decreased damage while rewinding. Falling Rain: Simultaneously control 3 water orbs that deal 60% decreased damage and have 25% decreased empowered explosion radius.

Wuyang's Passive Stream works like Zenyatta's Orb of Harmony in Overwatch 2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Starting with his Primary Attack, he shoots out a water projectile whose trajectory can be controlled if the button is held down, while also increasing its damage. Although controlling its movement like a remote drone sounds interesting in theory, it is quite impractical in execution.

For one, it leaves the player and their allies vulnerable, as they can't heal while dealing damage. Instead, it is best to deal damage head-on. Leave the projectile-peeking for situational scenarios, like when Wuyang is at a distance from enemies and needs to take out low-health characters who try to escape.

In either case, we recommend over-aiming a bit since the orb requires some time to charge up, and allow it to drop straight ahead, as it has a drop-off range. This is also so that it has more maneuverability when compensating for shooting around corners as required.

That said, Wuyang's passive healing stream is not enough in Overwatch 2. While it can be boosted using a resource similar to Illari's Secondary Fire, it can run out unless the resource is managed properly. Combine this with the Guardian Wave ability to not just boost ally healing received, but also to restore some amount of resource.

The Rushing Torrent ability is great for gaining a speed boost in a pinch to reach an ally in trouble, but unless needed, reserve it to get out of sticky situations. While the Overflow minor perk pairs well with this ability, the Balance minor perk is superior, as it is not tied to an ability and grants boosted healing as well.

In other words, you can pick Balance to increase healing output by simply damaging. Alternate between healing and offense to keep up Wuyang's healing capability in battle. The Balance minor perk also pairs well with the Falling Rain major perk since players now have three orbs, which means more opportunities to damage, i.e., more healing on the fly.

Alternatively, the Ebb and Flow major perk is also great for strengthening Guardian Wave's healing and utility output. All in all, there isn't much to Wuyang's kit outside of learning how his Primary Fire works, as it takes a bit of practice to get the hang of after being used to the otherwise fairly traditional damage abilities of the rest of the Overwatch 2 hero roster.

Overwatch 2 is available as a free-to-play game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

