Several hero perks for Overwatch 2 Season 18 have been officially revealed. The latest developer livestream on YouTube, on July 14, 2025, provided a detailed look into the numerous hero changes coming with the upcoming season. Most of these perks will enhance the gameplay experience, fine-tuning players' ability to maximize the efficiency of different hero abilities in-game.
In this article, we will explore the different Overwatch 2 Season 18 perks revealed so far. Read below to know more.
All Overwatch 2 Season 18 hero perks revealed so far
Here's a look at the different hero perks that are coming with Overwatch 2 Season 18:
Junker Queen
Rampant Charge:
- Gain Unstoppable and refresh all cooldowns when using Rampage. This perk will replace Rending Recall.
Willy-Willy:
- When recalling Jagged Blade, its radius is increased by 100% and it deals 30% additional impact damage. Willy-Willy will take over Deep Wounds.
Ramattra
Relentless Form
- While Nemesis Form is active, eliminations extend the duration by 1 second, half that during Annihilation. This new perk will replace the previously available Prolonged Barrier perk
Wrecking Ball
Adaptive Barrier:
- Adaptive Shield will generate a 1.5-second barrier. It will consume 50 overhealth. With the addition of this perk, Transfer Efficiency will be replaced
Echo
Focused Beam
- Focusing Beam's range is increased by a total of four meters. Movement speed is further increased by 10%. This item will replace Friendly Imaging in-game.
Partial Scan
- Replacing Enhanced Duplication, this new perk will allow the Duplicate to start with 50% of its ultimate charge.
Full Salvo:
- Echo can now fire 50% more projectiles without the previously effective 15% damage reduction.
Junkrat
Mine Recycling:
Replaces
- This perk will replace Aluminium Frame. With this new perk, killing blows using the Concussion Mine will automatically restore one charge.
Bomb Voyage:
- After you launch Concussion Mine, Junkrat will gain 35% increased attack speed for three seconds. This item will replace Tick Tock!
Venture
Deep Burrow:
- Drill Dash distance is increased by 50% when burrowed. Seismic Sense will get replaced.
Smart Extender:
- Empowers the SMART Excavator, helping it increase its maximum projectile range by 100% for a total of four seconds. Press 'E' to activate.
Ana
Speed Serum:
- Biotic Bounce gets replaced. The new perk grants Nano Boost targets 40% increased movement speed. Ana also gets access to this benefit.
Furthermore, Biotic Bounce will replace Shrike as a major perk.
Moira
Destruction's Divide:
- Coalescence is now toggleable. Either form is 25% more effective. This perk will replace Vanish.
Ethical Nourishment:
- Replacing Uprush, Ethical Nourishment will allow Biotic Orb's first 30 healing to be instant.
Reversal:
- Reactivating Biotic Orb will reverse its direction.
Phantom Step:
- This perk will replace Contamination. With the addition of this item, Fade will last half a second longer and boost jump height by 50%.
That's everything that you need to know about the hero perk changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 18. It must be noted that these changes have been officially revealed on the developer stream, and we believe more additions and balance updates will be showcased later with the release of the official patch notes for OW2 Season 18.
