When does Overwatch 2 Season 18 start? Date, countdown, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 18 is just around the corner, offering an array of cosmetics, a battle pass, and missions, alongside the debut of an all-new hero, new Mythics, and overhauls to existing game modes and maps. Set to be released on August 26, 2025, players won't need to wait much longer to see what Season 18 has to offer.
Here's everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 18 for now.
Overwatch 2 Season 18 date and countdown
The new season should be out around the same time all updates arrive in Overwatch 2, which is also when the current Season 17 battle pass expires. The date and timings are as follows:
- Pacific Time (PT): August 26, 2025, at 11 am
- Mountain Time (MT): August 26, 2025, at 12 am
- Central Time (CT): August 26, 2025, at 1 pm
- Eastern Time (ET): August 26, 2025, at 2 pm
- British Summer Time (BST): August 26, 2025, at 7 pm
- Central European Time (CET): August 26, 2025, at 8 pm
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): August 26, 2025, at 9 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): August 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): August 27, 2025, at 2 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): August 27, 2025, at 3 am
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 27, 2025, at 4 am
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 27, 2025, at 6 am
Here is the countdown to the release of Season 18:
What to expect from Overwatch 2 Season 18
While the theme for Overwatch 2 Season 18 remains unknown, we know that a new Mythic is planned. DPS hero Sojourn will be the first character in her class to get a new Mythic skin in a while. Labelled Ultraviolet Sentinel, this stylish pink-and-white skin boasts a high-tech sci-fi appearance.
Furthermore, new hero perk changes and adjustments will arrive, alongside new hero additions to the Stadium game mode, namely Winston, Pharah, Tracer, and Brigette. Fans who enjoy Competitive matches in Overwatch 2 will be able to grind again thanks to a fresh Rank Reset for Season 18. Additionally, we will see the arrival of a new game mode called Payload Race.
The last major addition will be Wuyang, a new Support hero. Before Overwatch 2 Season 18 begins, players will be able to use him via an upcoming limited-time Hero Trial from the developers to ensure final tweaking and polishing before he becomes a permanent addition to the roster next season.
Read more: Overwatch 2 Wuyang: Abilities, playtest, and what to expect
