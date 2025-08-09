Overwatch 2 Wuyang: Abilities, playtest, and what to expect

Wuyang is the next hero set to arrive in Overwatch 2, and developer Blizzard Entertainment has announced an official Hero Playtest for the upcoming Support character. Players can go hands-on with the game's 44th hero in a limited-time trial from August 20-24, 2025, letting them become familiar before he arrives in Season 18.
Here's everything players must know about Wuyang in Overwatch 2 ahead of his launch later this month. Read on to know more.
Overwatch 2 Wuyang abilities explored
Wuyang has been confirmed as the newest Support-class hero in Overwatch 2, the last one being Juno, who arrived in August 2024. Armed with a staff, he will use the power of water to heal allies and hinder foes. Here is a rundown of all of his abilities:
Weapon:
- Xuanwu Staff (Primary Fire) - Fire a damaging water orb. Hold to control its trajectory and empower its explosion.
- Restorative Staff (Secondary Fire) - Place a passive healing stream on an ally. Hold on the target to manually heal at an improved rate, consuming resource.
Abilities:
- Guardian Wave - Send a water wave forward that increases the amount of healing received by allies and knocks back enemies.
- Rushing Torrent - Ride water to move faster and jump higher.
Ultimate:
- Tidal Blast - Protect an ally or yourself with water that detonates after a short duration. The explosion knocks down enemies and massively heals the host target.
Passive:
- Role: Passive - Begin regenerating health more quickly
Major Perks:
- Ebb and Flow - Guardian Wave rewinds to its starting location. Deals 50% decreased damage while rewinding.
- Falling Rain - Simultaneously control 3 water orbs that deal 60% decreased damage and have 25% decreased empowered explosion radius.
Minor Perks:
- Overflow - Gain 10 ammo and 33% healing resource when Rushing Torrent is activated.
- Balance - When you deal damage with water orbs, increase Restorative Stream's passive healing by 40% for 2 seconds.
What else to expect from the Overwatch 2 Wuyang Hero Trial
Before Wuyang's in-game arrival later this month, Blizzard Entertainment will aim to familiarize players with Wuyang. Here's what fans can expect to indulge in leading up to the period Season 18 drops:
- Motion Comic (August 11): Learn more about Wuyang in this new hero comic.
- Gameplay Trailer (August 13): Debut trailer for the hero, where his abilities and playstyle will be shown off. Fans can tune in via the YouTube video embed above.
- Developer Livestream (August 14): The team will show off Wuyang in actual gameplay scenarios via a livestream a few days before the playtest airs.
Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.
