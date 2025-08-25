Overwatch 2 Season 18 will feature new Cassidy Mythic weapon skin

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 25, 2025 02:34 GMT
Cassidy mythic weapon skin
Cassidy in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A recent post from @OWCavalry, a popular source for Overwatch 2 news, has showcased the upcoming Cassidy Mythic weapon skin, the Blazing Sunsetter, in-game. The brand-new Mythic weapon skin will be released with the debut of Overwatch 2 Season 18, making it another major addition coming with the latest season of the game.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Cassidy Mythic weapon skin coming in Overwatch 2 Season 18. Read below to know more.

Cassidy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 Season 18: Everything we know

Similar to other Mythic skins in the game, the upcoming Mythic for Cassidy's Peacekeeper is going to be exclusively available in the Mythic store. While official sources have previously teased the weapon skin, the latest post from @OWCavalry showcases the different VFX effects players can expect from this skin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Read more: OW2 Season 18 hero perks revealed: Everything we know

Ad

Mythic skins in OW2 are one of the most well-crafted skins ever designed for the game. They carry special effects and have unique designs, which are locked behind a paywall. Like other Mythics, Cassidy's new weapon skin will have different unlockable levels, one-of-a-kind animations, and, better yet, a variety of designs to choose from.

As showcased by the source, players can expect the skin to feature a unique kill animation, reload animation, and even a weapon inspect animation. The entire cosmetics is themed around blazing fires, and each animation has been designed to make your eliminations look as fiery as possible.

Ad

Players can get their hands on this weapon skin as soon as the new season drops, and alongside it, if they choose to do so, they can also unlock the new Sojourn Mythic hero skin that will be released alongside Cassidy's Blazing Sunsetter.

Ad

Check out: What is Hero Skill Rating in OW2?

That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming Mythic weapon skin for Cassidy. For more related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications