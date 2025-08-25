Overwatch 2 Season 18 will feature new Cassidy Mythic weapon skin

A recent post from @OWCavalry, a popular source for Overwatch 2 news, has showcased the upcoming Cassidy Mythic weapon skin, the Blazing Sunsetter, in-game. The brand-new Mythic weapon skin will be released with the debut of Overwatch 2 Season 18, making it another major addition coming with the latest season of the game.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Cassidy Mythic weapon skin coming in Overwatch 2 Season 18. Read below to know more. Cassidy Mythic weapon skin in Overwatch 2 Season 18: Everything we knowSimilar to other Mythic skins in the game, the upcoming Mythic for Cassidy's Peacekeeper is going to be exclusively available in the Mythic store. While official sources have previously teased the weapon skin, the latest post from @OWCavalry showcases the different VFX effects players can expect from this skin.Read more: OW2 Season 18 hero perks revealed: Everything we knowMythic skins in OW2 are one of the most well-crafted skins ever designed for the game. They carry special effects and have unique designs, which are locked behind a paywall. Like other Mythics, Cassidy's new weapon skin will have different unlockable levels, one-of-a-kind animations, and, better yet, a variety of designs to choose from.As showcased by the source, players can expect the skin to feature a unique kill animation, reload animation, and even a weapon inspect animation. The entire cosmetics is themed around blazing fires, and each animation has been designed to make your eliminations look as fiery as possible.Players can get their hands on this weapon skin as soon as the new season drops, and alongside it, if they choose to do so, they can also unlock the new Sojourn Mythic hero skin that will be released alongside Cassidy's Blazing Sunsetter. Check out: What is Hero Skill Rating in OW2?That's everything that you need to know about the upcoming Mythic weapon skin for Cassidy. For more related articles, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.