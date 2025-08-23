What is Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2?

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 23, 2025 03:08 GMT
Hero skill rating in overwatch 2
Reinhardt in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2 is a brand-new metric exclusively focused on the competitive game mode within the title. The developers have been trying out a variety of changes and modifiers to improve matchmaking and enhance the quality-of-life experience playing the competitive mode, and the introduction of the Hero Skill Rating (HSR) is one such feature.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.

Everything we know about Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2

Essentially, the HSR is a variant of Skill Rating from the previous rendition of the game. It allows players to gauge the ability and approximate a player's value in a team. While the SR values do provide an indication of a player's potential, they are not the absolute truth about their skill level in the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

That said, the introduction of Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2 provides players with the ability to estimate a player's proficiency with different heroes. As you play competitive matches and proceed to win them, you will gain Skill Rating for the heroes you've played during such games. The more you win, the higher your rating climbs.

It must be noted that the HSR values are not used for matchmaking. They are merely an indication of hero proficiency that you earn through competitive matches.

Ad

As per the official blog, the Hero Skill Rating number ranges between 0 and 5000, with 5000 being equivalent to the top of Champion 1.

Ad

Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 18 hero perks revealed: Everything we know

How to get Hero Skill Rating

To get your very own Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2, you must play at least 5 placement matches with a given hero. Once you complete your placement matches using one hero, an HSR value will be attached to them. Now, of course, moving forward, these values will improve or deteriorate depending on your performance in-game.

To qualify for placement and to have decent progress on your Hero Skill Rating, you need to play a given hero for a minimum of five minutes. Furthermore, if you are playing multiple heroes, a character will only qualify for placement if it is one of the top three heroes that you picked in that match.

Ad

Last but not least, it must be noted that hero placements will not be shared across different competitive modes. Both the role queue and the open queue will require separate placement matches and will display different HSR scores.

Check out: When does Overwatch 2 Season 18 start? Date, countdown, and more

That's everything that you need to know about the Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2. For more related information, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jay Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications