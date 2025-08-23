What is Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2?

Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2 is a brand-new metric exclusively focused on the competitive game mode within the title. The developers have been trying out a variety of changes and modifiers to improve matchmaking and enhance the quality-of-life experience playing the competitive mode, and the introduction of the Hero Skill Rating (HSR) is one such feature.In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on everything we know about the Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.Everything we know about Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2Essentially, the HSR is a variant of Skill Rating from the previous rendition of the game. It allows players to gauge the ability and approximate a player's value in a team. While the SR values do provide an indication of a player's potential, they are not the absolute truth about their skill level in the game.That said, the introduction of Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2 provides players with the ability to estimate a player's proficiency with different heroes. As you play competitive matches and proceed to win them, you will gain Skill Rating for the heroes you've played during such games. The more you win, the higher your rating climbs. It must be noted that the HSR values are not used for matchmaking. They are merely an indication of hero proficiency that you earn through competitive matches. As per the official blog, the Hero Skill Rating number ranges between 0 and 5000, with 5000 being equivalent to the top of Champion 1.Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 18 hero perks revealed: Everything we knowHow to get Hero Skill RatingTo get your very own Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2, you must play at least 5 placement matches with a given hero. Once you complete your placement matches using one hero, an HSR value will be attached to them. Now, of course, moving forward, these values will improve or deteriorate depending on your performance in-game.To qualify for placement and to have decent progress on your Hero Skill Rating, you need to play a given hero for a minimum of five minutes. Furthermore, if you are playing multiple heroes, a character will only qualify for placement if it is one of the top three heroes that you picked in that match.Last but not least, it must be noted that hero placements will not be shared across different competitive modes. Both the role queue and the open queue will require separate placement matches and will display different HSR scores.Check out: When does Overwatch 2 Season 18 start? Date, countdown, and moreThat's everything that you need to know about the Hero Skill Rating in Overwatch 2. For more related information, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.