Overwatch 2 Season 18 Play Like Luka event: Challenges, rewards, and more

Overwatch 2 Season 18 brings along a series of fresh events, including Play Like Luka. Based on the titular former Dallas Mavericks player and T500 Cassidy main, Luka Dončić, players can earn cool rewards to amp up their journey this Season. This includes a whopping 77 standard lootboxes. This number is significant, as it is a nod to Luka's kit number for the Los Angeles Lakers.While Season 18's reworked Progression allows obtaining free loot boxes based on their Hero Progression levels for each character, Play Like Luka is no doubt the cherry on top, offering additional freebies. Here's everything to know about this Overwatch 2 event.Also read: New bug allows players to infinitely block as Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 18Overwatch 2 Season 18 Play Like Luka event features 77 loot boxes to earnAs usual, gamers must play matches and complete certain goals to earn rewards in this event. It is important to note here that while the event is themed around it, players do not need to play Stadium to earn these 77 loot boxes, as all challenges pertain to simply completing matches.Here are all the challenges in the Play Like Luka event for Ovrewatch 2, alongside their rewards:Play Like Luka I: Play 11 games. Wins grant double progress. Stadium games grant double progress (11 loot boxes)Play Like Luka II: Play 22 games. Wins grant double progress. Stadium games grant double progress (11 loot boxes)Play Like Luka III: Play 33 games. Wins grant double progress. Stadium games grant double progress (11 loot boxes)Play Like Luka IV: Play 44 games. Wins grant double progress. Stadium games grant double progress (11 loot boxes)Play Like Luka V: Play 55 games. Wins grant double progress. Stadium games grant double progress (11 loot boxes)Play Like Luka VI: Play 66 games. Wins grant double progress. Stadium games grant double progress (11 loot boxes)Play Like Luka VII: Play 77 games. Wins grant double progress. Stadium games grant double progress (11 loot boxes)Debut: Deal 2018 critical damage in Stadium (7,700 Battle Pass XP)Career High Score: Earn 73 eliminations in Stadium (Weapon Charm: Money Ball)From Downtown: Earn 9 eliminations/assists from beyond 9 meters in Stadium (7,700 Battle Pass XP)Dishing Dives: Earn 20 assists/saves in Stadium (7,700 Battle Pass XP)All-Star Advice: Play as Cassidy, Zarya, or Lucio using the listed Luka builds in Stadium (7,700 Battle Pass XP)He Shoots, He Scores!: Make a basket in the spawn room during the setup phase in Samoa, Ilios, Lijang Tower, or Nepal (7,700 Battle Pass XP)Magic Fan: Complete 12 Play Like Luka Challenges (Player Title: Sharpshooter 77)In other words, players only need to complete the 7 Play Like Luka Challenges to earn 77 loot boxes. However, since the Stadium game mode is not everyone's cup of tea, it is great to see that they have other options too.Those who want everything, though, will need to engage with Stadium. To spice things up, new Luka builds have also been introduced in Stadium for players to try out, as depicted in the All-Star Advice Challenge. Lastly, the event is live until September 15, 2025, so players have ample time to grind for wins in Overwatch 2.Read more: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18