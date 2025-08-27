  • home icon
New bug allows players to infinitely block as Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 18

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 27, 2025 03:14 GMT
Hazard infinite block bug in Overwatch 2 Season 18
Hazard in OW2 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Brought to light by user @Grch0mp_ on X, there is a new bug in Overwatch 2 Season 18 that allows players to execute a block as Hazard for an infinite duration. This game-breaking feature has been discovered after the debut of the latest seasonal update for the title.

This article explains everything we know about Hazard's new infinite block bug in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.

Hazard infinite block bug in Overwatch 2 Season 18: Everything we know

As stated above, a post from user @Grch0mp_ on X has showcased a brand-new Hazard bug in the OW2. The latest seasonal update has brought forth a plethora of hero changes across the board, and Hazard definitely was one of the characters whose perks were altered with the new patch.

The bug discovered by @Grch0mp_ allows Hazard to execute his block ability for an infinite duration. This is a game-breaking feature that will definitely compromise the competitive integrity of the title.

Read more: All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 18

While the hero inherently possesses quite a strong block ability, which incorporates 75% damage reduction, this ability only lasts for approximately 3.5 seconds, or until his resource meter is exhausted.

Judging by the severity of the issue, we do believe that the developers at Blizzard Entertainment will take quick notice of this problem and issue a hotfix to patch the hero. Meanwhile, we speculate that Hazard will be disabled from Quick Play and the Competitive game modes until a solution is devised for this bug.

We strongly recommend that players do not attempt this game-breaking bug in their Quick Play or Competitive matches in Overwatch 2 Season 18. Doing so might be considered as voluntarily exploiting unfair gameplay mechanics, and this might lead to your account getting temporarily or permanently banned from the title.

Also read: OW2 Season 18 will feature new Cassidy Mythic weapon skin

That's everything that you need to know about Hazard's infinite block bug in Overwatch 2 Season 18.

Jay Sarma

Edited by Jay Sarma
