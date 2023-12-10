Overwatch 2 could be getting amazing new skins in the future as per leaked concept art

One of the major aspects of Overwatch 2 is its cosmetics. Each of the 30+ heroes in this PvP FPS title has distinct and unique skins, many of which are fan favorites. However, brand-new outfits may be in the works according to a player. Reddit user Transflection revealed they got a survey from developer Blizzard Entertainment that showcased many concept skins that could be in development.

Dozens of cosmetics ideas are on display, many of which simply outshine anything fans have seen in the Overwatch 2 shop to date. Here's a complete rundown.

Overwatch 2's future may look brighter with some of these amazing cosmetic concepts

The Redditor has uploaded several pictures, and each features a handful of cosmetics centered on various themes. Here are all of them:

Festive (Kiriko, Mei, Sombra): The heroes are all decked out in vibrant, modern clothing that would not make them feel out of place at a Mardi Gras carnival.

The heroes are all decked out in vibrant, modern clothing that would not make them feel out of place at a Mardi Gras carnival. Catgirl (Kiriko, Widowmaker, Mei, Brigette): This art showcases an all-female squad dressed up in cute catgirl-themed outfits.

This art showcases an all-female squad dressed up in cute catgirl-themed outfits. Toxic (Doomfist, Kiriko, Tracer, Winstone): The hazardous or toxic design for these characters supplements their ominous and evil look. Kiriko's kunai being replaced with injections is a neat touch as well.

The hazardous or toxic design for these characters supplements their ominous and evil look. Kiriko's kunai being replaced with injections is a neat touch as well. Celestial (Moira, Mei, Zenyatta, Tracer): One of the more unique designs on this list, its theme dresses up the squad in royal fantasy-esque designs that bring to mind galaxies. Even Zenyatta's orbs are shown to feature a constellation pattern as part of this concept.

One of the more unique designs on this list, its theme dresses up the squad in royal fantasy-esque designs that bring to mind galaxies. Even Zenyatta's orbs are shown to feature a constellation pattern as part of this concept. Eastern (Echo, Mei, Reinhardt, Mauga): This lineup is clearly inspired by Eastern culture, as seen by the "Calligraphy" Reinhardt and "Bamboo" skins for the brand new hero Mauga, which also seems to feature pandas on his shoulders

Expand Tweet

Victorian Felines (Reaper, Mercy, Kiriko, Ashe & Bob): In an odd crossover between Western-derived designs topped by cat ears, this design certainly looks attractive, to say the least — especially Reaper and Ashe's Ultimate "Bob."

In an odd crossover between Western-derived designs topped by cat ears, this design certainly looks attractive, to say the least — especially Reaper and Ashe's Ultimate "Bob." Cozy (Kiriko, Widowmaker, Genji): The gang gets dressed up in some comfortable outfits like sweaters and scarves. It also seems to showcase a human version of the cyborg ninja Genji, which is very interesting and unique.

The gang gets dressed up in some comfortable outfits like sweaters and scarves. It also seems to showcase a human version of the cyborg ninja Genji, which is very interesting and unique. Fairy Tale (D.VA, Tracer, Junkrat, Junker Queen): These four heroes get a dreamy makeover reminiscent of stories like Alice In Wonderland and Wizard of Oz.

These four heroes get a dreamy makeover reminiscent of stories like Alice In Wonderland and Wizard of Oz. Masquarade (Cassidy, Mercy, Ana): The three heroes get fancy, hooded variants that also hide their visage, lending them an aura of mystery.

The three heroes get fancy, hooded variants that also hide their visage, lending them an aura of mystery. Fantasy/Mythology (Mauga, Lifeweaver, Sigma, Brigette, Hanzo, Genji, Junker Queen, Ramattra, Reaper, Orissa): The most extensive concept art of the bunch might be the coolest of them, with various heroes either bringing to mind the deities and demons across various mythologies and folklore around the world.

Since these are just concepts, there is no guarantee all of these will make it into Overwatch 2 — if any at all. It is still interesting to see many unique designs that completely overhaul a hero in some instances.

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard Entertainment's latest multiplayer shooter and is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch