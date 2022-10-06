How to Super Jump with Mercy easily in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 was released on October 4 this year. Considering the immense popularity the first game saw, it was bound to get a sequel. One of the highlights of Overwatch is the roster of heroes gamers can play as. Using different passive, active, and ultimate skills, players can employ their character's ability in a tactical manner so that it works with other heroes.

One of the mainstays of the Overwatch series is Mercy. She is a support hero in the game with a healing ability that can replenish her allies' depleted health. This has caused her to be a reliable pick in Overwatch.

Another one of the hero's quirks is the distinct traversal mechanics she can use to maneuver around the map effectively. This ability is known as Super Jump, with which she can jump over structures and players alike at massive heights.

Guide to using Mercy's Super Jump in Overwatch 2

One of Mercy's abilities in Overwatch is Guardian Angel. This is a type of movement that allows her to rapidly fly towards an ally in a 30-meter distance. It can also be used as a way to quickly get to a different part of the map.

Earlier, the developers tried to get Super Jump to automatically trigger when she approached an ally using Guardian Angel. However, due to a delay noticed before Super Jump was activated, this did not pan out.

To effectively use the Super Jump technique in Overwatch 2, follow the given steps:

Aim your crosshair at an ally in your proximity. Activate the Guardian Angel ability. You will notice a meter appearing to the right of the reticle. The more the charge on the meter is, the bigger the leap will be. When the meter is full, point upwards and jump. This will cause Mercy to launch into the air, allowing her to find a safe space to land.

Despite modifications made to Mercy's jump techniques over time, it is still a useful skill to have at hand in case you need to travel swiftly to distant areas of the map without using Mercy's ult. This character has more adaptability as a field medic and soldier thanks to Super Jump, which is not too difficult to execute and may provide tremendous benefits.

Considering how versatile Mercy has been in the previous iteration of Overwatch, the developers of Overwatch 2, Blizzard Entertainment, have been trying to make her easier to use in Overwatch.

The creators have been playing around with Mercy's mobility for a long time. In the Overwatch 2 beta patch notes, they said:

"The previous iteration of Guardian Angel led to less control for the player overall, often launching Mercy into danger or out of Resurrect range."

One of the unique things about Overwatch is that it allows heroes to use their abilities in a manner that allows them to complement each other. This greatly increases the replay value of the game and adds to the sandbox experience offered that players have grown to love so much.

Overwatch 2, after premiering on October 4, has caused a stir in the community. In fact, Blizzard Entertainment is actively trying to generate even more hype by adding content that can be unlocked in the form of Twitch Drops when gamers watch streams related to the title for a certain period of time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far