Overwatch 2 new hero Wuyang's abilities revealed: Everything we know

By Jay Sarma
Modified Jul 25, 2025 03:18 GMT
Overwatch 2 Wuyang abilities
Overwatch 2 Esperança (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Wuyang's abilities in Overwatch 2 have been officially revealed through a survey hosted by Blizzard Entertainment. Wuyang is the upcoming Support class hero joining OW2's growing roster. Players got a chance to take quite a detailed look at their kit and how each of the characters' abilities would function in the game.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on Wuyang's abilities in Overwatch 2. Read below to know more.

All of Wuyang's abilities in Overwatch 2 revealed

Being a Support class hero, Wuyang's abilities are centered towards promoting teamwork, providing healing, and making openings for other members of their team to take advantage of. One of the biggest differences that we have seen with this Support-class hero is that they lack self-healing in their kit. This could potentially push them down the meta ladder when they eventually release; however, their abilities definitely feel powerful enough to contend against the top-rankers of this class.

Here's a detailed look into the different segments of Wuyang's kit:

Weapon

  • Xuwanwu Staff: This is Wuyang's primary weapon. Press the attack button to fire a damaging water orb. You can hold the button to continue its trajectory and further empower its explosive capability.
  • Restorative Stream: This is your alt-fire. You can place a continuous, steady stream of healing on your ally. You can further hold the button to enhance the stream of healing, simultaneously consuming resources.
Read more: Overwatch 2 Season 17 mid-season patch notes: Junkrat's loot hunt, Better Together challenges, major map updates, and more

Abilities

  • Passive: Regenerate health quickly.
  • Guardian Wave: Send forth a wave of water that increases the amount of total healing received by your allies. It also knocks back enemies that come in contact with the wave.
  • Rushing Torrent: With this ability, you will be able to ride a wave and move faster and higher.
  • Tidal Blast (Ultimate ability): Protect yourself, or your ally, with water that explodes after a short duration. Any enemies that are in your vicinity will be knocked down and heal the target within the bubble.
Perks

Minor

  • Overflow: Wuyang gains 10 ammo and 33% healing resource whenever Rushing Torrent is activated.
  • Balance: Whenever you deal damage with Water Orbs, you increase the passive healing that Restorative Stream provides for two seconds. The targeted player gets 40% increased healing.

Major

  • Falling Rain: Gain the ability to control three water orbs. The total damage inflicted is decreased by 60%, and the empowered explosion radius is also decreased by 25%.
  • Ebb and Flow: Guardian Wave automatically rewinds to its original location. When rewinding, the ability inflicts 50% less damage to enemies.
Check out: All hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 17 mid-season update

That's everything that you need to know about Wuyang's abilities in Overwatch 2. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

About the author
Jay Sarma

Jay Sarma

With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.

Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.

He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.

In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Edited by Jay Sarma
