Overwatch 2 patch notes (May 14): Porsche Event, Competitive tweaks, and more

The latest Overwatch 2 patch notes introduce players to a wealth of new content. This includes the much-anticipated Porsche crossover event, featuring two fresh Legendary skins as well as brand-new challenges. Then there are some adjustments to the matchmaking following the Competitive rework which arrived in February 2024.

This is topped off by hero adjustments, some expected, others a surprise. Here is everything players need to know about Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2024.

Full Overwatch 2 patch notes (May 14) detailed

Overwatch 2 X Porsche

The Overwatch 2 patch notes begin with announcing the new collaboration event. Players can experience it fully in the form of new event challenges. The Tank hero D.Va and DPS hero Pharah both receive Legendary skins which can be purchased from the in-game Shop.

Furthermore, other Porsche-themed cosmetics will be available to be redeemed for free by completing challenges. This event will end on June 4, 2024.

Competitive Changes

According to the Overwatch 2 patch notes, competitive tweaks aim to provide a fairer and more even experience.

Demotion Protection Modifier

The Demotion Protection modifier has been moved from below the Rank Progress bar into the bar itself to improve visibility when a player is in a Demotion Protection state.

When Demotion Protection occurs, you will not be told when your progress is below that skill division’s range. If you lose your Demotion match, the Skill Rank adjustment will show only the adjustment from that match, instead of the net total of that match and the adjustment of the previous match.

Pressure Competitive Modifier (NEW)

This rank modifier appears for players at the far ends of the overall skill distribution.

For high-ranked players (like Champion), this modifier will show when you don’t earn as much progress from winning a match or drop more progress for losing.

For players who are very low ranked (like low Bronze), this modifier will show when you earn more progress for winning a match or drop less progress for losing.

Grouping Restrictions

The Skill Tier legend was updated to show the changes to grouping restrictions applied in a previous update. The grouping restriction changes we applied are the following:

Grand Master can now group within 3 divisions to be considered a narrow group.

Champion can now group within 1 division to be considered a narrow group.

Matchmaking Updates

When a player is currently on a loss streak, the matchmaker will try to avoid putting the player on a team that is statistically calculated to have a lower chance of winning.

Hero Updates

Venture is getting adjustments as per the new Overwatch 2 patch notes

As expected, the Overwatch 2 patch notes bring in the latest wave of tweaks to several characters in the roster.

General:

Armor health has been reverted to provide a flat damage reduction of five per projectile, up to a maximum of 50% damage reduction.

Out-of-combat health regeneration changed from 20 health per second to 10 health per second + 5% of maximum health.

Tanks

Role Passive

Tanks now have a 25% damage reduction against critical headshot damage.

Knockback resistance increased from 30% to 50%

1) Junker Queen:

Commanding Shout (Ability):

Can now be activated while using other abilities.

Cooldown reduced from 14 to 12 seconds.

2) Sigma:

Gravitic Flux (Ultimate):

No longer requires line of sight to the center of the effect.

3) Wrecking Ball:

Grappling Claw (Ability):

Impact damage increased from 50 to 60.

Piledriver (Ability):

Movement lockout duration for enemies increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.

Minefield (Ultimate):

Damage increased from 130 to 165.

Explosion knockback increased from 5 to 10.

4) Zarya:

Graviton Surge (Ultimate):

Radius increased from 6 to 7 meters.

Duration increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds

DPS

1) Junkrat

Frag Launcher

Impact damage increased from 40 to 45 (Total damage increased from 120 to 125).

2) Echo

Duplicate

Ultimate gain multiplier while transformed increased from 4 to 4.5.

3) Hanzo

Dragonstrike

Speed increased from 12 to 15 meters per second.

Support

1) Brigitte

Rally

Now resets Shield Bash cooldown upon activation.

Bug Fixes

The latest Overwatch 2 patch notes also mention a variety of bug fixes across the board, from maps to heroes.

General

Fixed a bug with Mirrorwatch not generating stats in Game Reports.

Fixed a bug with Competitive Progress not incrementing correctly.

Maps

General bug fixes and improvements were performed on multiple maps.

Eichenwalde

Fixed an area that could cause players to temporarily become stuck.

Samoa

Fixed a spot on the map that players could become temporarily stuck in.

Shambali

Fixed a location where players could become stuck for a period of time.

Heroes

Mercy

Vengeance Skin - Fixed a bug with the feathers on the skin not being properly aligned.

Venture

Fixed a bug with Tectonic Shock that counted turrets and other non-player targets as valid for the Excavation Annihilation challenge.

Fixed an issue that could occur with Burrow where Venture could remain burrowed above the ground.

This is all players need to know about the Overwatch 2 patch notes for May 2024.