Overwatch 2 'Player already changing groups' bug: Possible reasons and fixes

Following the arrival of Season 10 and the Mirrorwatch event in Overwatch 2, the 'Player already changing groups' bug is already popping up for many fans. As the description suggests, this odd bug pertains to joining friend groups to engage in skirmishes together. However, this technical issue means players cannot join their friends to proceed with matchmaking.

Interestingly, the 'Player already changing groups' bug first started showing up in the original Overwatch. This means that it is not a new issue and thus, has easy workarounds within reach for players.

How to fix the 'Player already changing groups' bug in Overwatch 2

Whether trying the new DPS Venture or the new Arcade mode, this bug is stopping players from co-op fun (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This problem is not one on the player side and seemed to have cropped up recently after the arrival of the new Mirrorwatch Arcade game mode. It affects all platforms - PC (via Steam and Battle.net), PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as well as Nintendo Switch. This suggests that something likely went wrong while updating the game for the new event.

Here are some solutions that could help fix the 'Player already changing groups' bug in Overwatch 2:

Invite the friend instead of accepting an invite

If players are unable to join their friends' groups, they might want to host the group instead. This is done by inviting friends from the Social tab while in-game in Overwatch 2. Do note that if the other person is in another group, players will be unable to invite them. So they will have to leave the group they are in to join the host.

Restart the Overwatch 2 application

Perhaps the most tried-and-trusted fix for most things out there, players may want to restart the game. This is done by quitting from the menu and restarting the application, whether on PC or console. Once logged in, players should try to join groups or create their own groups by inviting others to see if the issue persists.

Enter the game by accepting an invite

Players are also able to send group invites via the dashboard of their console or PC client. There is a chance that players will be able to create and join groups directly through this method instead of first logging in.

This is all players need to know about fixing the 'Player already changing groups' bug in Overwatch 2.

