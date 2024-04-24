Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities explained

The Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities give players an insight into all the potential skills heroes would possess if they were part of opposing factions. Heroes like Reinhardt and Ana, who work for Overwatch, get a taste of what it would be like if they were part of Talon. Meanwhile, the likes of Sombra and Doomfist, who are part of Talon, get to see what abilities they would have if they were on Overwatch.

This article explores all the Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities released with the debut of the brand-new event.

All new Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Per the latest patch, the following Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities have been introduced with the advent of the event:

1) Doomfist

Hand Cannon

Short-range weapon with spread. Reloads automatically.

Rocket Punch

Hold to charge then release to launch forward and knock an enemy back. Damage increases if the enemy hits a wall. Empowered punch grants increased movement speed to self and allies.

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Seismic Slam

Leap and smash the ground. Grant overhealth to self and nearby allies when leaping.

UPDATED - Power Block

Project a shield that blocks frontal attacks. Blocking heavy damage empowers Rocket Punch.

UPDATED - Meteor Strike

Press Q to leap up into the air. Move the targeting circle, then press (LMB) to strike the targeted area and grant allies overhealth.

2) Reinhardt

Rocket Hammer

Devestating melee weapon.

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Barrier Field

Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier that increases the damage of allied projectiles. Increase movement speed upon breaking.

Charge

Charge forward and smash an enemy against a wall.

Fire Strike

Launch a fiery projectile.

UPDATED - Earthshatter

Knock down all enemies in a narrow path in front of you.

NEW - Frenzy (Passive)

Damage from Rocket Hammer increases attack speed.

3) Zarya

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Particle Cannon

Primary fire fires a short-range linear beam. Secondary fire shoots piercing energy orbs in a straight line.

UPDATED - Particle Barrier

Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knock back and damage enemies upon expiring.

UPDATED - Projected Barrier

Create a damage barrier around an alley. Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage. Barriers knockback and damage enemies upon expiring.

NEW - Expulsion Zone

Launch a gravity surge that pushes enemies away.

Energy

Damage blocked by barriers increases Particle Cannon damage.

4) Bastion

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Configuration Recon

Mobile, with a powerful shotgun.

NEW - Configuration Intel

Reveal nearby enemies and increase attack and reload speed.

UPDATED - A-36 Tactical Grenade

Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground. Deal no damage to self.

NEW - Configuration: Reinforcement

Become immobile and deploy up to 4 allied Slicers.

5) Echo

Tri-Shot

Fires 3 shots at once, in a Triangle Pattern

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Sticky Bombs

Fire a volley of homing sticky bombs that detonate after a delay.

UPDATED - Flight

Fly forward quickly and then free-fly briefly. Damages and knock backs enemies.

UPDATED - Focusing Beam

Channel a beam for a few seconds that slows enemies and deals very high damage to targets with less than half health.

NEW - Maximum Efficiency

Increase attack speed and reduce all cooldowns.

6) Sombra

Machine Pistol

Short-range automatic weapon

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Hack

Hold to hack your allies and enemies. Hacked allies have an increased attack speed and overhealth. Hacked health packs spawn faster and can’t be used by enemies. Taking damage interrupts the hack attempt.

Translocator

Throw a beacon and teleport to it. Stealth cooldown is reduced after teleporting.

UPDATED - Virus

Infect enemies with a projectile that deals damage over time and decreases their damage dealt. Virus damages hacked enemies at a faster rate.

Stealth

When out of combat, become invisible and move faster.

NEW - Anti-Virus

Grant health and increased attack speed to yourself and nearby allies.

7) Tracer

Pulse Pistols

Short-range automatic weapons.

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Blink

Teleport in the direction you are moving. Take damage to teleport additional times.

Recall

Travel back in time to your previous location and health.

Pulse Bomb

Throw out a powerful sticky explosive.

NEW – Bloodthirst

After dealing enough continuous damage, attack speed is increased and damage steals health from enemies.

8) Widowmaker

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Widow’s Kiss

Primary Fire - Automatic assault weapon. Hold Secondary Fire for a long-ranged sniper weapon. Charged shots reveal enemies.

Grappling Hook

Launch a hook that pulls you toward a ledge.

NEW - Silk Shield

Place a protective barrier.

UPDATED - Infra-Sight

Highlight weak points on enemies.

9) Ana

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Biotic Rifle

Long-range rifle that heals allies and damages enemies instantaneously. Can headshot.

UPDATED - Biotic Grenade

Throws a grenade that heals and increases healing on allies, while damaging and reducing healing.

Sleep Dart

Fires a dart that puts an enemy to sleep.

UPDATED - Nano Boost

Only used on yourself to reduce damage taken. Biotic Rifle increases ally healing and reduces enemy healing.

NEW – Lunge

Double jump

10) Talon Brigitte

Rocket Flail

Melee weapon with extended range.

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Repair Pack

Heals an ally and grants them lifesteal.

UPDATED – Whip Shot

Launch your flail forward to pull an enemy closer.

UPDATED – Barrier Shield

Hold Secondary Fire to deploy a frontal energy barrier. Block damage to empower Shield Bash.

UPDATED - Shield Bash

Available when Barrier Shield is deployed. Dash forward to knock back an enemy. When empowered, sets enemies on fire.

Rally

Gain armor, empower Barrier Shield and provide extra health to nearby allies.

Inspire

Dealing damage to emenies heals nearby allies.

11) Mercy

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Caduceus Staff

Hold Primary Fire to heal an ally. Hold Secondary Fire to increase an ally’s damage inflicted and deal damage to nearby enemies over time.

Caduceus Blaster

Automatic weapon.

Guardian Angel

Fly towards an ally. While in flight, Jump launches you forward, and Crouch launches you upward.

NEW – Soul Burn

Detonate a fallen ally or enemy.

NEW – Revenge

Gain the ability to fly and fire rockets. Abilities are enhanced.

Angelic Descent

Fall very slowly.

12) Zenyatta

Orb of Destruction

Primary Fire - Energy projectile weapon. Secondary Fire - Charge to release more projectiles.

UPDATED Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities

Orb of Harmony

Launch this orb at an ally to heal them. Deal damage to increase healing.

UPDATED - Orb of Discord

Launch this orb at an enemy to increase the damage they take and deal additional damage over time.

NEW - Interdiction Zone

Create a field that prevents enemies from using abilities.

Snap Kick

Quick melee damage increased by 50%, and its knockback is significantly increased.

That's all there is to know about the Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch abilities.