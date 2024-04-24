Players can unlock a brand-new OR Unit Orisa skin for free in Overwatch 2. With the advent of the latest Mirrorwatch event in the game, Blizzard Entertainment has released a wide range of free rewards for players to redeem, one of which is the OR Unit Orisa skin. Mirrorwatch offers players a whole new avenue of skills and abilities within the game, potentially exploring an alternate universe featuring the alter egos of most heroes.

This article explores the means through which you can unlock the OR Unit Orisa skin for free in Overwatch 2 Season 10. Keep reading to get details about redeeming this skin and any other related information regarding Mirrorwatch.

How to get OR Unit Orisa skin for free in Overwatch 2

The OR Unit Orisa skin in Overwatch 2 is an exclusive free reward that can be redeemed by completing event-exclusive challenges introduced with the Mirrorwatch game mode in Season 10. It will only be available from April 23, 2024, to May 13, 2024.

If you want to get your hands on this free Legendary Orisa skin, you must complete all associated challenges within the prescribed period.

The OR Unit Orisa skin in Overwatch 2 can be unlocked for free by completing nine Mirrorwatch challenges during the tenure of the event.

Here is a list of all the challenges offered in the game:

Mirrorwatch Hero I: Complete four Mirrorwatch challenges in the game.

Mirrorwatch Flex Hero I: Complete at least eight games queued for all roles in Mirrorwatch. Wins grant double the progress.

Mirrorwatch Tank Master: Use your ultimate up to 20 times as a Tank Hero in Mirrorwatch game mode.

Mirrorwatch Support Master: Use your ultimate up to 20 times as a Support Hero in Mirrorwatch.

Mirrorwatch Hero 2: Complete nine Mirrorwatch challenges.

Mirrorwatch Flex Hero 2: Complete 16 games queued for all roles in Mirrorwatch. Wins will grant double the progress to the player.

Mirrorwatch Damage Master: Use your ultimate up to 20 times as a Damage Hero in Mirrorwatch.

Talon Trooper: Complete a total of 50 games of Mirrorwatch. Wins will grant double the progress.

Mirrorwatch Operative: Complete eight games. Wins will grant double the progress for the challenge.

Mirrorwatch Captain: Complete 24 games. Wins will grant double the progress for the challenge.

Mirrorwatch Agent: Complete 16 games. Wins will grant double the progress for the challenge.

Mirrorwatch Commander: Complete 32 games. Wins will grant double the progress for the challenge.

Upon completing any of the nine prescribed challenges, you will instantaneously unlock the OR Unit Orisa skin for free in Overwatch 2.

That's all there is to know about unlocking OR Unit Orisa skin for free in Overwatch 2. Make sure you complete all the challenges and get your hands on the freebies offered alongside the OR Unit Orisa skin.

