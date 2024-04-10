All Hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 10

The brand-new Director's Blog from Aaron Keller has provided quite an insight into all Hero buffs and nerfs coming in Overwatch 2 Season 10. Alongside Venture's release in Season 10, we will see numerous debuts like maps, limited-time and permanent game modes, and new Mythic Prism currency.

However, this article will explore all the buffs and nerfs that have been teased for Overwatch 2 Season 10 in the official developer blog.

Every Hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 10

While the official patch notes are yet to be released, the Developer Blog provides quite a detailed insight into Every Hero buffs and nerfs in Overwatch 2 Season 10.

Tank

Game Director Aaron Keller has stated that Tanks will see a significant balance update in the upcoming season. Heroes like Junker Queen, Reinhardt, and Wrecking Ball, who have suffered in the past few Seasons, will see an impactful buff in their kits.

These changes will be primarily centered around providing these Heroes with improved damage statistics and sustenance potential. The Developer Blog clearly states that Junker Queen's Carnage and Reinhardt's Earthshatter are in the works of being buffed and improved for the upcoming Season.

Keller also deftly states that Wrecking Ball will see massive improvements to his entire kit. Grappling Hook is being reworked, and his Adaptive Shields will now transfer up to 300 Overhealth to nearby allies (75 HP Overhealth per ally).

Damage

Since Season 9 pretty much fixed the entirety of the Damage-class roster, there's not much to change for the latest Season. However, Sombra's Virus will be nerfed as per the blog, and the damage has been reduced from 100 HP to 90 HP.

Aaron Keller has also stated that the entire Developer team is working around the clock to balance Tracer. Season 9's update has made the Hero borderline overpowered, and it has taken a lot of time and effort to find ways to make the Hero feel balanced without pushing her to an unremarkable state.

Support

As for Support Class Heroes, Aaron Keller has specifically stated that the power budget of Heroes will be adjusted in Season 10. Essentially, the damage potential of Support Class Heroes will be seeing a nerf in the upcoming season. However, at the same time, their ability to heal their teammates will be improved for balancing purposes.

The recent power creep of Support Heroes in the past few Seasons has warranted this change, and overall, we speculate that the competitive health of Overwatch 2 Season 10 will remain much more stable than the previous seasons.

