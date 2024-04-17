Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch mode: How to play, all maps, and more

The new Mirrorwatch mode is coming out in Season 10 of Overwatch 2. This mode will be coming out a week later after the release of the new Season on April 23, 2024, and will end on May 13, 2024. Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the game will be coming with a twist contradictory to the regular game mode where some characters will have reimagined abilities.

The article takes a look at the Mirrorwatch game mode in Overwatch 2.

What is Mirrorwatch mode in Overwatch 2?

Expand Tweet

In the Mirrorwatch mode in Overwatch 2, players will discover reimagined abilities for the participating characters, aligned with their virtuous or villainous transformations. Select heroes will showcase entirely new skills, such as the Mythic Vengeance Mercy's Soul Burn or Agent Colomar Sombra's Anti-Virus Ultimate.

Meanwhile, other characters will obtain novel features within their existing repertoire, like the addition of a Reinhardt-style shield to Strike Commander Doomfist's Power Block.

The fans will have to remain patient until the event starts to witness the gameplay shifts of their beloved heroes and villains as they switch. However, it is important to consider that there are no official details about the nature of play of the game mode as it would be introduced later in the game.

How to play Mirrorwatch mode in Overwatch 2?

Expand Tweet

The Mirrorwatch mode in Overwatch 2 is a new game mode coming in Season 10 of the game. This is a reversed reality game mode that will run from April 23, 2024, to May 13, 2024. For three weeks, players will be able to engage in a unique role-switching experience, where they can use altered abilities for both villainous and heroic versions of their favorite characters in the game.

According to the gameplay footage in the recent trailer from PlayOverwatch, it was revealed that the Mirrorwatch game mode in Overwatch 2 would feature a standard 5v5 PvP experience with a twist.

Players will able to play as Talon alternate versions of their favorite characters in the game such as a Talon Tracer and a Doomfist from Heroes faction of Overwatch.

Mirrorwatch mode maps in Overwatch 2

Mirrorwatch mode in Overwatch 2 Season 10 (Image via PlayOverwatch/YouTube/Blizzard Entertainment)

The world in Mirrorwatch mode in Overwatch 2 is turned upside down and the game mode takes place in a reversed reality. The Heroic characters of Overwatch have transformed into villains and the Talon operatives have taken the role of heroes.

In this limited-time event, the Watchpoint Gibraltar map will be transformed into a twisted Talon base, as confirmed in the Season 10 trailer from PlayOverwatch. Currently, this is the only map confirmed for the new game mode, but there is no official information on any additional maps that may be added in the future update.

Check out Sportskeeda for more Overwatch 2 updates and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback