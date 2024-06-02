Overwatch 2 Pride event reveals new Venture skin, LGBTQ+ creator streams, and more

With the arrival of Pride Month, the Overwatch 2 Pride event is also here to celebrate inclusivity - not just that of the game's fandom but also the Overwatch heroes themselves. Keeping in line with annual tradition, developer Blizzard Entertainment is making a series of additions, both familiar and new, to their latest 5v5 hero shooter.

These range from map cosmetic changes to brand-new skins, as well as a highlight for several Overwatch 2 LGBTQ+ content creator streams. Here's everything players need to know about Overwatch 2 Pride 2024.

What's new for the Overwatch 2 Pride event in 2024?

For one, this in-game Overwatch 2 Pride event will see the new DPS hero Venture as its focus. They are the first non-binary character in the Overwatch 2 roster and also the latest hero addition to the game. As such, they will be getting the Monarch Rare as part of the Overwatch 2 Twitch drop.

Fans can redeem it alongside other unspecified cosmetics between June 8-9 on Twitch's ow_esports channel as part of the latest "Calling All Heroes" season. Speaking of the popular streaming site, Blizzard is also highlighting the LGBTQ+ Overwatch 2 streamers. Fans can tune in between June 3-18, 2024, to watch them. Here are all the names:

Somnus (June 3, 8 AM PT)

Skiesti (June 4, 9 AM PT)

Bellaboo (June 5, 2 PM PT)

Emiliath (June 6, 12 PM PT)

ErinFPS (June 7, 5 PM PT)

Eskay (June 10, 9 AM PT)

OWGrandma (June 11, 1 PM PT)

Fitzyhere (June 12, 8 AM PT)

Deshaawnn (June 13, 8 AM PT)

Fareeha (June 14, 11 AM PT)

Coming back to the topic of Venture, they will also receive a new comic. The Overwatch series has been known for its engaging lore since the original 2016 entry, and the latest addition adds even more depth. Dubbed "Venture’s Adventures: Tangle with Talon", it will see Venture defend the archeological ruins in Illios from the invading Talon threat helmed by the Tank hero Mauga.

It will arrive on June 7, 2024, so fans will need to be a little patient. On the other hand, the Midtown map sees a Pride makeover once again, with rainbow murals and parade confetti adorning its streets.

Furthermore, Blizzard Entertainment has also introduced official Blizzard Pride merch, including shirts and other apparel. 100% of the revenue from purchases will be donated to the Trevor Group, a non-profit suicide prevention organization aimed at LGBTQ youth.

With that said, it should be noted that the Overwatch 2 Pride 2024 event will be banned in some countries due to their anti-LGBT regulations.

Overwatch 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

