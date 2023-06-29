Overwatch 2 Season 5 June 28 patch notes: Cassidy nerfs, Lifeweaver buffs, bug fixes, and more

Two weeks after the official launch of Season 5, the first major update of Blizzard Entertainment's incredibly popular first-person shooter Overwatch 2 has been released. The latest update brings many balancing changes to the hero abilities of Lifeweaver, Cassidy, and Mei.

Interestingly, a large number of bugs have been fixed, with the most notable being the inability to unlock competitive titles that were earned from the previous season. This article will provide an overview of Overwatch 2's June 28 patch notes. Interested players can visit the official website for more information.

Patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 5 June 28 update

Heroes

Cassidy

Magnetic Grenade

Seeking radius lowered from 1.5 to 1.3 meters.

Homing duration lowered from 1 to 0.75 seconds.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Maximum slow applied by primary fire reduced from 50% to 40%.

Primary fire damage per second increased from 55 to 70.

Deep Chill (Passive)

Maximum slow applied when this effect activates reduced from 75% to 65%.

Lifeweaver

Thorn Volley

Increased the number of projectiles to reach maximum spread from 0 to 20.

Maximum ammo increased from 70 to 80.

Bug fixes

General

Fixed a bug with the competitive Titles not unlocking after earning them in the previous season.

Fixed a bug with audio that caused an issue with the “Team Radio” feature, and call outs from team members should now more accurately reflect their locations.

Fixed in a previous update - Fixed a bug where the challenge requirement for games played in the "Flex Your Power" weekly challenge was incorrect.

Maps

Antarctica Peninsula

Fixed a location that allowed players to escape the spawn room.

Fixed an issue causing low FPS performance when specific heroes were in certain areas.

Paraíso

Fixed a location that allowed players to escape the spawn room.

Fixed an issue causing low FPS performance when specific heroes were in certain areas.

Watchpoint Gibraltar

Fixed in a previous update - Fixed an issue with an Attacker's spawn room that allowed the Defenders to enter.

Heroes

Doomfist

Fixed a bug with Rocket Punch that could result in not applying knockback during some heroes’ abilities.

Mei

Fixed in a previous update - Fixed a bug with Mei's Secondary Fire not dealing extra damage to slowed heroes if you swapped heroes during the match.

Fixed in a previous update - Fixed an issue with Blizzard where enemies who had been frozen previously with Mei's Endothermic Blaster would not freeze/remain frozen in the Blizzard.

This concludes the June 28 patch notes for the ongoing Season 5 of Overwatch 2.

