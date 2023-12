Overwatch 2 Season 8: All Battle Pass tiers and rewards

Overwatch 2 Season 8 has kicked off, and with it, Blizzard has introduced a ton of new cosmetics. Ranging from hero skins to player titles to Overwatch Coins, Season 8's Battle Pass offers an exciting range of cosmetics for an affordable cost. Although it is a paid experience, players who do not wish to purchase the Battle Pass can also get their hands on many tempting rewards, which include 1500 Overwatch Coins, two new Epic tier hero skins, and more.

Following past trends, the Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass costs 1000 Overwatch Coins ($9.99) for the Premium version. Alternatively, by paying 2200 Coins ($19.99), players can purchase the Battle Pass along with 20 bonus tiers. Read on to learn about all the free and premium rewards offered in the Season 8 Battle Pass.

All free and premium rewards in Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

Purchase Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battlepass (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Free highlights

1500 Overwatch Coins

Critter Egg Wrecking Ball Skin (Epic)

Beast Whisperer Zenyatta Skin (Epic)

Paid highlights

2000 Overwatch Coins (Including free coins)

Unlock Mauga in Tier 1

Grand Beast Orisa Mythic Skin

Tiers 1-10

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 1-10 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 1 (Premium)

Mauga

+20% XP all season

Nighthawker Ana skin (Legendary)

Nighthawker Ana Player Icon (Rare)

Tier 2 (Free)

Bonesplinter Mauga Player Icon (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 3 (Premium)

Join The Hunt Voice Line (Baptiste)

Tier 4 (Premium)

Master Tracker Mauga Highlight Intro (Epic)

Tier 5 (Free)

Hunter's Crouch Junker Queen Victory Pose (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 6 (Premium)

Scamper Spray (Wrecking Ball)

Tier 7 (Premium)

Grand Beast Name Card (Rare)

Tier 8 (Free)

S'more Dynamite Junkrat Emote (Epic)

Tier 9 (Premium)

Prey Voice Line (Mauga)

Tier 10 (Free)

Critter Egg Wrecking Ball Skin (Epic)

Tiers 11-20

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 11-20 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 11 (Premium)

Snap Kick Zenyatta Highlight Intro (Epic)

Tier 12 (Premium)

Yachemonster Souvenir (Epic)

Tier 13 (Free)

Huntress Carnage Spray (Junker Queen)

100 Credits

Tier 14 (Premium)

Sawtooth Trapper Junkrat Player Icon (Rare)

Tier 15 (Free)

Grand Remains Player Card (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 16 (Premium)

Healthiest Voice Line (Mercy)

Tier 17 (Premium)

Crittermari Weapon Charm (Epic)

Tier 18 (Free)

Nighthawker Spray (Ana)

Tier 19 (Premium)

Huntress Junker Queen Player Icon (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 20 (Premium)

Huntress Junker Queen Skin (Legendary)

Tiers 21-30

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 21-30 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 21 (Premium)

Healing Ofuda Kiriko Highlight Intro (Epic)

Tier 22 (Free)

No Game Voice Line (Ramattra)

100 Credits

Tier 23 (Premium)

Egg Thief Spray (Junkrat)

Tier 24 (Premium)

Exo-Ram Mauga Player Icon (Rare)

Tier 25 (Free)

Order Arms Ana Victory Pose (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 26 (Premium)

Toxic Waste Weapon Charm (Epic)

Tier 27 (Premium)

Hazardous Wasteland Reaper Name Card (Rare)

Tier 28 (Free)

Caged Again Voice Line (Wrecking Ball)

Tier 29 (Premium)

Exo-Spine Souvenir (Epic)

Tier 30 (Premium)

Hazmat Reaper Skin (Legendary)

Tiers 31-40

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 31-40 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 31 (Free)

Invitation Ramattra Victory Pose (Rare)

Tier 32 (Premium)

Bountiful Hunt Spray (Junker Queen)

100 Credits

Tier 33 (Free)

Arrow Flies Voice Line (Ashe)

Tier 34 (Premium)

Grafiteiro Lucio Name Card (Rare)

Tier 35 (Free)

Hazmat Spray (Reaper)

100 Credits

Tier 36 (Premium)

Grand Horn Souvenir (Epic)

Tier 37 (Free)

Beast Whisperer Zenyatta Player Icon (Rare)

100 Credits

Tier 38 (Premium)

Bullseye Voice Line (Cassidy)

Tier 39 (Free)

Run This Show Ashe Highlight Intro (Epic)

Tier 40 (Premium)

Grafiteiro Lucio Skin (Legendary)

Tiers 41-50

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 41-50 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 41 (Premium)

Sign Thanks Kiriko Emote (Epic)

Tier 42 (Free)

Trapped Spray (Junkrat)

100 Credits

Tier 43 (Premium)

Tagging Lucio Victory Pose (Rare)

Tier 44 (Premium)

Execution Voice Line (Junker Queen)

Tier 45 (Free)

Mauga

Meat-in Bone Weapon Charm (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 46 (Premium)

Woodland Beast Orisa Name Card (Rare)

Tier 47 (Premium)

Street Beast Spray (Lucio)

Tier 48 (Free)

Critter Wrecking Ball Player Icon (Rare)

Tier 49 (Premium)

Last A Day Voice Line (Doomfist)

Tier 50 (Premium)

Sawtooth Trapper Junkrat Skin (Epic)

Tiers 51-60

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 51-60 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 51 (Premium)

Handstand Push-ups Sojourn Emote (Epic)

Tier 52 (Free)

Spawned Spray (Wrecking Ball)

100 Credits

Tier 53 (Premium)

Hazmat Reaper Player Icon (Rare)

Tier 54 (Premium)

Wrong Time Voice Line (Mei)

Tier 55 (Free)

Sawtooth Trap Souvenir (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 56 (Premium)

Frog Tag Lucio Player Icon (Rare)

Tier 57 (Free)

Intimidation Spray (Mauga)

Tier 58 (Premium)

Aquatic Beast Orisa Name Card (Rare)

Tier 59 (Premium)

Thrill of the Kill Voice Line (Reaper)

Tier 60 (Premium)

Bonesplinter Mauga Skin (Legendary)

Tiers 61-70

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 61-70 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 61 (Premium)

Death Appears Reaper Highlight Intro (Epic)

Tier 62 (Free)

The Game Voice Line (Sombra)

Tier 63 (Premium)

Toxic Waste Spray (Reaper)

Tier 64 (Free)

Desert Beast Name Card (Orisa)

100 Credits

Tier 65 (Premium)

Wind Down Widowmaker Emote (Epic)

Tier 66 (Free)

Sly and Stealthy Voice Line (Junkrat)

Tier 67 (Premium)

Beast Fang Weapon Charm (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 68 (Free)

Exo-Beetle Souvenir (Epic)

Tier 69 (Premium)

Grafiteiro Spray (Lucio)

100 Credits

Tier 70 (Free)

Beast Whisperer Zenyatta Skin (Epic)

Tiers 71-80

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 71-80 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 71 (Premium)

Grand Beast Weapon Card (Epic)

Tier 72 (Premium)

Grafiteiro Lucio Player Card (Epic)

Tier 73 (Free)

Hunt's Rewards Spray (Mauga)

100 Credits

Tier 74 (Premium)

Arctic Beast Orisa Player Card (Rare)

Tier 75 (Free)

Beast Tracks Spray (Common)

100 Credits

Tier 76 (Premium)

Hear Me Roar Voice Line (Orisa)

Tier 77 (Free)

Take a Bow Lifeweaver Victory Pose (Rare)

Tier 78 (Premium)

Exo-Ram Weapon Charm (Epic)

100 Credits

Tier 79 (Free)

March Soldier 76 Emote (Epic)

Tier 80 (Premium)

Grand Beast Orisa Skin (Mythic)

Grand Beast Orisa Player Card (Rare)

Beast Unleashed Spray (Orisa)

Tiers 85-200

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers 85-200 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Tier 85 (Free)

Easy Pray Player Title (Prestige)

Tier 95 (Free)

Scavenger Player Title (Prestige)

Tier 105 (Free)

Pack Animal Player Title (Prestige)

Tier 115 (Free)

Tracker Player Title (Prestige)

Tier 125 (Free)

Nocturnal Creature Player Title (Prestige)

Tier 155 (Free)

Aerial Hunter Player Title (Prestige)

Tier 175 (Free)

Monster Slayer Player Title (Prestige)

Tier 200 (Free)

Behemoth Player Title (Prestige)

