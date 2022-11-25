Overwatch 2 Thanksgiving weekend: How to get free intros, double XP, and more

Thanksgiving has brought in a period of celebration for Overwatch 2 players, and Blizzard has decided to host it in the grandest way possible. There are plenty of things to earn and gifts for the players, and the upcoming weekend is arguably the best time to play.

Overwatch 2 has successfully launched despite staunch criticism from many community areas. The complaints are mainly due to some of the mechanisms Blizzard has adopted in their latest title. In the overall scene, the community has been happy to get their hands on a successor to Overwatch, which has become a massive hit.

The Thanksgiving weekend festivities begin on November 25 and will continue throughout the next few days. Blizzard offers double XP on all matches, allowing players to level up the battle pass quickly. Additionally, there are free intros that players can pick up, and the Watchpoint pack is also on sale.

Thanksgiving weekend offers plenty of advantages to Overwatch 2 players

Junker Queen is a famous hero in the game, and players will now be able to gather a special highlight intro for her. All a player will need to do is log in between now and November 26 to become eligible for the reward.

The Omnic Post - Overwatch News @omnicpost #battlepass The 3rd Double-match-XP weekend has started! Till Monday you'll get a chance to level the rest of your battle pass a little faster. This the final weekend in the series of weekends that Blizzard set up to make up for the the rocky launch of Overwatch 2. #overwatch2 The 3rd Double-match-XP weekend has started! Till Monday you'll get a chance to level the rest of your battle pass a little faster. This the final weekend in the series of weekends that Blizzard set up to make up for the the rocky launch of Overwatch 2. #overwatch2 #battlepass https://t.co/xp7MWQzoKA

A free highlight intro will follow this for Kiriko, who has been added to Overwatch 2 in season 1. Her highlighted intro will be available from November 27 to December 1, and the process will be the same. Players must log in at least once during the said period to be available for the rewards.

The Thanksgiving weekend also marks the last double XP period for season 1. This is the best chance for those who started late in Overwatch 2 and are yet to complete the battle pass. There are plenty of rewards, including a Mythic Genji skin, available on the premium path.

Free-to-play players also have plenty of incentives, as node 55 will unlock Kiriko. Owners of the Premium pass will be able to unlock Kiriko at the very beginning, but they can always grind for the additional rewards available on the pass.

Overwatch 2 was a big launch, and the servers initially faced massive pressure. Thanks to its free-to-play nature, many new players have started their Overwatch journey with the second gameplay. While the core gameplay has stayed the same, changes have been made in several areas.

Matches now take place in teams of five instead of earlier six, increasing team balance's importance. Players must concentrate more on picking the correct characters to enhance their chances of winning more games.

The Thanksgiving weekend also coincides with the Black Friday sale on Activision Blizzard's website. All titles are on sale, and this includes the Watchpoint pack as well. The pack costs $39.99 and is now available at a 40% discount.

The pack unlocks all 35 heroes from the first game and includes legendary and mythic skins. Players can also get the premium version of the first season pass and 2000 premium currency. This currency can be used to get the subsequent two passes as well.

Plenty of new content is scheduled for release in Overwatch 2. The Thanksgiving weekend is the last chance for players to grind up their battle passes quicker.

