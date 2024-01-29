Overwatch 2 Year of the Dragon event: Start date, all rewards, and more

Overwatch 2 Year of the Dragon is almost here, bringing a new event to the forefront for fans of the 5v5 hero shooter to enjoy. The Lunar New Year-themed event is set to introduce a host of new skins, modes, and more to partake in. Players who have made the most out of last month's Winter Wonderlands event have much to look forward to.

Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming celebratory event. This includes release dates, rewards lined up for the period, and more.

When does Overwatch 2 Year of the Dragon launch?

Overwatch 2's Year of the Dragon event goes live on January 30, 2024. In other words, players only need to wait another day. Here's what players will be able to engage in for the event:

Mischief and Magic: The hide-and-seek mode from Season 5 returns. Fans will once again play as either the hunter team of Genjis or the rogue Kirikos who must transform into props and hide in plain sight. This time, however, the arcade mode will take place in the Lijang Night Market map instead of Blizzard World.

A mainstay of the game's arcade roster, sees two teams fight to keep their flag safe while vying to control the opponent's flag in turn. Bounty Hunter Deathmatch: A variant on the traditional Deathmatch mode where one player is designated as the Bpunty and gains extra points for eliminating those hunting them. In return, the eliminator becomes the next hunted for taking down the Bounty.

Overwatch 2 Year of the Dragon all rewards

This new Mercy skin was unveiled with Season 8's announcement (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Players will be able to grind for or purchase a variety of new Legendary cosmetics. Here's all that has been unveiled so far for Overwatch 2 Year of the Dragon:

New Mercy Legendary skin

We still have no clue what it is called yet, plus more skins are yet to be revealed. Expect to see updates as developer Blizzard Entertainment lifts the curtains on the surprise as we inch closer to the event going live. It should be noted that this Lunar New Year event signals the end of the latest Season 8 "Call of the Hunt" with its extensive Battle Pass.

The upcoming Season 9 is expected to begin mid-February 2024, so there is still more on the horizon for gamers to eagerly anticipate. This also includes some controversial updates, such as self-healing for non-Support roles.