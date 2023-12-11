Is Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass worth buying?

With Overwatch 2 Season 8 live right now, fans are treated to a brand-new Battle Pass full of in-game goodies, like skins and banners. Dubbed "Call of the Hunt," the Battle Pass has a feral, tribal theme, partly thanks to new Tank hero Mauga's wild, heated personality. With seven seasons before it and countless more to come, what separates this one from the rest?

Is the latest Battle Pass worth buying? Or are players better off saving up their Coins and credits for something potentially better in the future?

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass might be worth a buy for its varied attractive cosmetics

Players can purchase the Overwatch 2 Season 8 Premium Battle Pass for 1,000 Coins. This variant allows players to get everything on the tracks, including the much-coveted Legendary tier cosmetics. These hero skins are the primary reason anyone would consider buying the Battle Pass.

Here's a list of all premium rewards that are worth it across each track:

Huntress Legendary skin (Junker Queen) - Tier 20

Hazmat Legendary skin (Reaper) - Tier 30

Grafiteiro Legendary skin (Lucio) - Tier 40

Bonsplinter Legendary skin (Mauga) - Tier 60

Death Appears Epic Highlight Intro (Reaper) - Tier 61

Grand Beast Mythic skin (Orissa) - Tier 80

Five high-quality skins and a solid Highlight Intro seem worth the asking price, especially if players main one or more of the characters these skins belong to. The Bonesplinter is also one of the very first Legendary skins for Mauga, besides the Ultimate Battle Pass-exclusive ones.

On that note, the Ultimate one costs $39.99 and cannot be purchased using in-game currency in Overwatch 2.

The ultimate reward at the end of the Premium Battle Pass (Screenshot via Overwatch 2)

On top of all Premium Battle Pass rewards, players will obtain the following goodies:

20 Battle Pass tier skips

2000 Overwatch coins

Magma Legendary skin (Mauga)

Wild Tracker Legendary skin (Widowmaker)

Magma Epic Skin (Moira)

The Moira skin is by far the most disappointing of the bunch in Overwatch 2 Season 8, with the Support class scientist getting a red glowing coat of skin - a far cry from the controversial Diablo 4-themed Lilith skin from last season.

The Wild Tracker is alright, too, but it is undeniable that the Magma Legendary skin is fantastic for Mauga. In my opinion, however, this is not enough, especially considering the hefty $40 price tag.

Those intrigued by the skins are recommended to simply buy the Premium variant of the Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. It is certainly a better price-to-reward ratio than the Ultimate Battle Pass.

Those who do not find this season's rewards appealing should save up for what's to come next, as there are many upcoming in-game events.