Overwatch League 2019: Haksal named Rookie of the Year

Hyo-Jong “Haksal” Kim (Image source: Vancouver Titans, Twitter)

Good news has just been pouring in for Vancouver Titan's Hyo-Jong “Haksal” Kim the youngest player of the team, backed the Player of the Match title by finishing with 121 eliminations as Doomfist. Apart from this, Haksal has also secured the 'Rookie of the year' award for Overwatch League 2019.

Although Haksal has bagged the Rookie of the Year title at the Overwatch League, he is no rookie to the game. The 18-year-old has been playing the game competitively since 2016 by participating in various seasons of Overwatch Apex and Overwatch Contenders 2018 among many. Haksal was also awarded the MVP of Overwatch Apex Season 4 with prize money of $1,713.

Haksal is well-known for his unbeatable Genji performance and has even been tagged as one of the best teen Genji players by many.

As Brennon "Bren" Hook rightly said in one of the casts at the playoffs, "Everytime we se Haksal on the big screen, has to be his Genji, but for good reason... HE's been playing Brigitte for the longest time now.. for at least a year but he jumps back on the Genji role. He became well known for. He really excelled on this hero and he's jumping back into it as if he's never left. He was still putting up insane numbers and potentially he is one of the best Genji players that we've got in the league right now. That is ridiculous considering how long he hasn't played that hero for in professional play. It's unheard of honestly for a player to just jump back into the role and they look as comfortable as the day they left it. It's ridiculous."

When he was asked about how he feels winning such a prestigious award, Haksal said:

"I really didn't expect to win such an honorable award. So thank you guys so much for giving me this award. And also because I have been the rookie of the year with this award I am actually going to try harder to win it all through the playoffs as well."

Upon being asked how Haksal was able to play so many different types of heroes at the highest level in this league, he mentioned:

"One of the biggest things for me is that whenever there's a new meta Or when there's a new meta coming around I always try to practice a hero that really seems to matter. I put in a lot of effort and practice into a character or a hero that will suit the meadows. I believe that is how I got to be so good in so many different heroes."

"Fans thank you so much for allowing me allowing me to receive this award since I got the Rookie of the Year Award this year maybe next year. I am going to aim for the MVP for 2020 season," Haksal added as a message to his fans.

