Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals was announced for a PlayStation 4 and a PlayStation 5 release from Sony’s reveals of upcoming indie titles on their platform.

The game was initially slated for a 2021 release on PC and Nintendo Switch. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2016’s supernatural indie adventure Oxenfree was revealed on April 14, 2021. Developed by Night School Studio and published by MWM Interactive, Oxenfree II: Lost Signal is set in the world of its predecessor only. The timeframe of the story in the sequel is set five years after the events of Oxenfree.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals - Story

The sequel's co-writer Adam Hines revealed in a new PlayStation blog post what fans can expect in terms of the story of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. The game will put the player in the shoes of Riley Poverly who is well into her post-adolescence as compared to high school student, Alex, who was the protagonist of the predecessor.

Born and raised in Camena to a veteran father and an absent mother, Riley moved away at the first opportunity, bouncing around between cities and jobs in an attempt to conjure up some direction in her life. Now, a recent change has pushed her to return to her old hometown, to take an entry-level job as an environmental researcher.

Then, in true Oxenfree fashion, supernatural events start to occur in the town. This includes “Unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves… interfering with the electrical and radio equipment”. The phenomenon also causes TVs and airplane radars to malfunction, making lives go haywire in the coastal town of Camena.

A research group from a nearby college is contracted to study the phenomena and trace the source of whatever’s causing the interference. Riley’s job as a new, freshly hired research assistant is to do the grunt work like planting radio transmitters in prescribed areas and report back the data the transmitters collect.

The gameplay of Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has a strong resemblance to the original game. It will feature a robust conversation system and a radio which will let players tune into supernatural signals.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals - Release date

There has been no announcement about a definite release date for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals. However, the initial reveal of the game mentioned a 2021 release window. Although developments for PS4 and PS5, which got announced today, could potentially push back the release date, there has been no official word regarding it. Therefore, fans can still expect a 2021 release for Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

Edited by Allan Mathew