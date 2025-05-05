Palia: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Free-to-play, exciting life simulation title Palia is finally making its way to consoles. While the game was originally released for PC players in March 2024, it is now coming to the next generation of consoles, including the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. If you're looking forward to playing the game and wondering which trophies are available, you are at the right place.

Listed below are all the trophies available in Palia, alongside a short description on how to get them.

All achievements from Palia

The game has a whopping 52 achievements in total (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation)

In total, there are 52 trophies available in Palia. Since this is essentially just a port, the contents of the game, including the trophies and achievements, will remain the same. Here are all the achievements you can unlock in the game:

Advanced Angler – You reached Fishing Level 10! My First Rare Fish – You caught your first rare fish! My First Epic Fish – You caught your first epic fish! My First Waterlogged Chest – You caught your first waterlogged chest! Kilima and Bahari Fish Collector – You caught every type of fish in Kilima and Bahari! Master Kilima and Bahari Fish Collector – You caught every type of fish at star quality in Kilima and Bahari! Advanced Cook – You reached Cooking Level 10! Palia Chef: Cooking by the Book – You cooked a variety of dishes in the world of Palia! Master Palia Chef: Cooking by the Book – You cooked a variety of dishes in the world of Palia with star quality! Palia Chef: A Dish of Spice and Corn – You cooked a variety of dishes with Spice and Corn! Master Palia Chef: A Dish of Spice and Corn – You cooked a variety of dishes with Spice and Corn at star quality! Palia Chef: Luna New Year – You cooked a variety of dishes in the spirit of Luna New Year! Master Palia Chef: Luna New Year – You cooked a variety of dishes in the spirit of Luna New Year at star quality! Advanced Bug Catcher – You reached Bug Catching Level 10! My First Rare Bug – You caught your first rare bug! My First Epic Bug – You caught your first epic bug! Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector – You caught every type of bug in Kilima and Bahari! Master Kilima and Bahari Bug Collector – You caught every type of bug at star quality in Kilima and Bahari! Advanced Forager – You reached Foraging Level 10! Kilima and Bahari Forage Collector – You gathered every type of forage in Kilima and Bahari! Advanced Hunter – You reached Hunting Level 10! Chapaa Hunter – You hunted every type of Chapaa! Sernuk Hunter – You hunted every type of Sernuk! Muujin Hunter – You hunted every type of Muujin! A Tail of Luck – You looted your first Star Quality Azure Chapaa Tail! Antlers In A Haystack – You looted your first Star Quality Proudhorned Sernuk Antlers! Mane of the Hour – You looted your first Star Quality Bluebristle Muujin Mane! Advanced Miner – You reached Mining Level 10! Every Mineral is Mine – You acquired every type of mineral and bar in Kilima and Bahari! All the Stars in the Ground – You acquired every Starstone! Advanced Furniture Maker – You reached Furniture Making Level 10! Glidin' High – You built your glider! HOA-mazing – You built your house! Makeshift Is All Mine – You collected every Makeshift decor item! Advanced Gardener – You reached Gardening Level 10! Bewildered in the Wind – You solved the Temple of the Gales! Puzzling when Wet – You solved the Temple of the Waves! Rooting for Meaning – You solved the Temple of the Roots! Fiery Flummox – You solved the Temple of the Flames! Thief of the Gales – You pilfered the Temple of the Gales for Zeki! Scholar of the Flames – You read every lost relic in the Temple of the Flames! Scholar of the Waves – You read every lost relic in the Temple of the Waves! Something's in the Water – You filled the Bundle of the Waves! Something's in the Garden – Unleash a mystery into your garden Something's in the Sky – Unleash a mystery into Kilima's skies. Scholar of the Gales – Help Elouisa and Caleri come to a conclusion about the Silverwings. Something's in the Dirt – Unleash a mystery into Kimila's dirt. Waaaay Under the Table – Buy something deep underground. What Brings us Together – Acquire a Villager's Pin. Kilima Caches – Found 12 of the hidden treasure chests in Kilima Village. Plundering the Bay – Find 30 of the hidden treasure chests in Bahari Bay. Pebbled Plunder – Find all of Einar's lost pebbles.

