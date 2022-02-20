Palia: What do we know about the community sim MMO that is catching the eye of players

The hype and excitement surrounding Palia are steadily growing. The community sim MMO boasts a vibrant warm palette, and the announcement trailer showcases a peaceful world filled with a gorgeous art style.

Players will step into the world of Valeria, which humans have long since left and are slowly reappearing now, and will build their homestead in it.

The game reminds one of Animal Crossing and will allow players "endless customization" to farm, fish, build and decorate their homes. They will also have the option to befriend NPCs and find romance, along with a multiplayer component in the game.

Get immersed in the "enchanting world full of mystery" of Palia

According to the developers, players can choose between leading a simple life or uncovering "the mysteries of humanity's past" in Valeria. The gameplay includes the ability to garden, farm, fish, and cook.

Leveling up opens up newer abilities and tools that help the playthrough. It is entirely up to the player to decide how they want to interact with the game.

The world of Palia (Image via Palia)

In an interview with Gamesradar+, the developers pointed out The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Studio Ghibli as influences. Palia's primary focus is on the social aspect of the community, which promotes collaborative gameplay.

Regarding the NPCs, game director Aidan Karabaich contends:

"These characters are so much more than simple quest givers. We've developed a rich, deep set of characters and, as you play, you'll have the opportunity to discover their hopes and dreams, their fears and challenges, and see how they evolve and react to a changing world, and to the actions you ultimately take as a player in our game."

According to the developers, the story world of the game will be fleshed out over the years based upon the players' feedback. This means further customization options, newer characters, and possibly new mechanics will be introduced over a while after launch.

Palia @playPalia

The latest blog post from the developers will be a further cause for joy among those who have been following the game. Palia will be free to play upon launch as Singularity 6 believes "this decision helps break down as many barriers as possible for people to be able to play Palia together".

A concept art onesie shared by the developers (Image via Singularity 6)

Cosmetic content in the game will be monetized, but none will help players level up faster, progress in-game, or any core gameplay. The developers stated that no one will be forced to buy loot boxes or "be overly pressured by the fear of missing out (FOMO) to get the one item you want before it leaves a continuously rotating store."

This is Singularity 6's first game, and they are looking to imbue it with their goal of forging "alternate worlds that deepen players' lives." The care and love that the developers are transparently pouring into the title will only endear itself to the players.

Palia @playPalia



The game is currently available for Alpha Testing as Singularity 6 looks to invite more players to join the world. Interested players can sign-up on their website. Those who miss out on an invitation do not need to worry as there will be "multiple Alphas and Betas" as the game gears towards launch.

