Palworld patch notes v0.6.4: Moon Lord and bug fixes

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 31, 2025 07:01 GMT
Palworld latest patch notes (Image via Pocketpair)
Palworld latest patch notes (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld v0.6.4 patch notes shed light on the introduction of the Moon Lord [Master] and several bug fixes and adjustments made in the game. The Moon Lord [Master] is a more powerful version of the standard variant, and players will have to gather Celestial Sigil [Master] to face it.

Apart from major bug fixes, patch v0.6.4 also brings in mechanical adjustments and balancing changes to improve the in-game player experience.

Palworld patch notes v0.6.4: Full changelog

Here are the full patch notes for Palworld v0.6.4:

New Content

  • Added a more powerful version of Moon Lord! Moon Lord [Master]!
  • ⤷ Gather new Celestial Sigil [Master] to face this terrifying foe!

Mechanic Adjustments

  • Summoned Pals no longer deal damage when bumping into neutral, non-hostile Pals.
  • Sending an overpowered Pal team on an expedition no longer reduces the expedition time, but instead increases the quantity of rewards.
  • Summoned Pals are returned to the player's party upon player death.
  • Enemies will no longer respawn when their bases are cleared (Enemy-built bases – Not static camps).
  • Death markers on the map will now be displayed above base icons.
  • The amount of fish shadows at a fishing spot will now persist even if the player leaves.
  • Additional fishing spots have been added around the world.
  • Adjusted the UI messaging for when the player can't afford to buy Pals from NPCs.
  • Adjusted the interaction logic for opening and closing cages in enemy bases, which was sometimes unresponsive depending on the camera angle.
  • Adjusted the building restriction radius around the expedition station.
  • Items bought from the Flea Market can no longer exceed one stack per purchase.
  • Fixed the behavior of the Homing Sphere Launcher.
Balance Adjustments

  • Fixed an issue where the partner skill "Trigger Happy" had unintendedly high power.
  • Increased the drop rate of legendary blueprints from the chests at the end of the Terraria dungeon.
  • Adjusted the selling price of the Terraria monsters.
  • Added Heat Resistance Lv1 / Cold Resistance Lv1 to Hallowed Plate Mail.
  • Adjusted the breeding results when using Eye of Cthulhu.
  • Changed the raid boss reward logic so that players can receive rewards even if they didn't deal direct damage to the boss.
  • Increased the drop quantity of "Ancient Civilization Parts" from certain Alpha Pals.
  • Increased the amount of Overheat Rifle ammo crafted from 5 to 10.
  • Increased swimming speed for some Pals.
  • Adjusted the map placement of certain mission NPCs so that they can be accessed by players at more appropriate levels.
Major Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where mission progress was lost or would not progress.
  • Fixed an issue where Pals in dimensional storage would disappear.
  • Upon dying inside the Terraria Dungeon, the player's items and Pals are now dropped in front of the dungeon entrance.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue in the Moon Lord raid where Pals would continue to attack already-destroyed body parts.
  • Fixed a bug where defeating Moon Lord would unlock the wrong achievements.
  • Fixed a bug where using Herbil's partner skill during a tower boss battle could cause the player to get trapped inside.
  • Fixed a bug where Herbil's partner skill in combination with certain enemy skills could cause the game to soft lock.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when switching input methods while using the chat.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from handing over Pals in missions when using a controller.
  • Fixed a bug that caused missions to duplicate when logging in to dedicated servers.
  • Fixed inconsistencies in NPC dialogue and mission dialogue.
  • Fixed a bug where capturing a target during a mission would incorrectly count it as two kills.
  • Fixed a bug where detailed info for owned Pals was not being displayed in the Pal delivery mission UI.
  • Fixed a bug where descriptions for some missions were not being displayed correctly in the mission list.
  • Fixed a bug where some missions continued to be displayed as in progress even after completion.
  • Fixed a localization bug where some text was appearing in Japanese even when the game was set to another language.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing sound effects to play over and over after finishing a mission.
  • Fixed a bug where the cursor would not appear or scroll when opening the mission menu with a controller.
  • Fixed a bug where some skills used while mounted would unintentionally go through walls.
  • Fixed a bug where some skills would target players from the same guild.
  • Fixed a bug where the fishing minigame would start with a smaller capture gauge under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a bug where the fishing guide would sometimes stop being displayed.
  • Fixed a bug where players could fish through walls or floors.
  • Fixed a bug where fishing and salvaging sound effects could be heard from far away in multiplayer.
  • Fixed a bug with the fishing pond that was not correctly reducing the fishing time with certain work suitability items, etc.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Jelliette and Jellroy partner skills from activating.
  • Fixed a bug where items dropped underwater wouldn't float to the surface.
  • Fixed an exploit where certain NPC visitors to the base could be captured repeatedly for infinite rewards.
  • Adjusted Frostplume's behavior so that their partner skill doesn't activate in the arena if they aren't the primary opponent.
  • "Mercy" will no longer apply inside the arena.
  • Fixed spawn location discrepancies for certain Pals.
  • Fixed missing partner skill icons.
  • Fixed the sorting order for some food items.
  • Various other minor bug fixes.
