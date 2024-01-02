Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake ESRB rating suggests release date may be announced soon

While fans were disappointed to learn about the lack of a concrete release date after Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door for Nintendo Switch was announced, new information suggests fans will not be waiting much longer. The classic Nintendo GameCube remake has surfaced on the official ESRB website, suggesting that an official announcement is right around the corner.

What does this mean for Nintendo fans going forward, and hypothetically, when could fans expect the launch of the hotly anticipated remake? Let's find out.

Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake could arrive sooner than expected

Nintendo has not confirmed a release window yet, but that might change soon (Image via ESRB)

As spotted on the ESRB website, a page for the game has appeared. In a nutshell, it gives a brief description of the upcoming JRPG spin-off remake set in the iconic Super Mario universe. This includes an overview of the premise that sees Paper Mario set off on a familiar journey to save Princess Peach.

The remake is suggested to be faithful to the 2004 game, with the same humor, including flirtatious dialogue and busty characters. This is wrapped in the typical charming Nintendo humor that has made this spin-off series so popular. As expected, all of this is followed by an E for Everyone rating, as already confirmed by publisher Nintendo on their official eShop page.

So, what does all of this mean? It is likely that the release is around the corner. We have seen this in the past: once games get updates on rating boards, the launch follows shortly after. With the start of 2024, we are bound to see new details on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

As such, if we had to guess, a Q1 2024 launch for the game could make sense. Not much has been revealed in the way of first-party games this year, and since the ratings board update went live recently, we should find out the real deal soon.

Could Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake come to Nintendo Switch 2?

We're no doubt inching closer to the official reveal of the eagerly anticipated next-gen Nintendo hardware, rumored to be a successor to the current Nintendo Switch. There have been many rumors over the past year, suggesting details such as the official name and the hardware powering it.

Given the company's track record of successful backward compatibility incorporation, it makes sense that the Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door remake will be playable on the successor, possibly even with enhancements thanks to the tech upgrade.