Payday 3 Open Beta: release date, how to sign up, and more

Starbreeze has recently announced the release of Payday 3's Open Beta. The co-op shooter will inaugurate its very first Open Beta after a successful run with their closed beta. Fans are thrilled as this edges the release of the game very close, exciting fans all around the globe.

As per Starbreeze's recent dev blog, the game is set to be released on September 21, 2023. The Open Beta is merely a check on whether the servers and the game will be able to handle the player load, as well as refine any other leftover functions. For a more detailed brief on this topic, read below.

Payday 3 Open Beta release date confirmed

Expand Tweet

The Open Beta release date has been officially confirmed to be September 8, 2023. Starbreeze has initiated a three-day beta sequence, meaning it will run till September 11, 2023.

How to sign up for Payday 3 Open Beta?

You can follow the following step-by-step guide in order to sign up for the Open Beta for the co-op shooter. This Beta program is specifically available only for Steam (PC) and Xbox players. Our guide will cover the requisites essential for both.

Signing up on Steam

Following these simple steps will provide players access to the game's Open Beta:

Open Steam and navigate to Payday 3's store page.

Upon opening the game's store listing, scroll down to the Request Access prompt and click it

This will enroll players into the upcoming Open Beta for the co-op shooter game. While the closed beta did have very restricted access, the Open Beta has relatively relaxed access, and we speculate the majority of the enrolled players will receive access to the game.

Signing up on Xbox

It is essential for Xbox series X or Xbox series S owners to have access to Xbox Insider in order to enroll for the Open Beta. Those without access can follow these steps to take part in the program:

Head over to Xbox Insider Hub.

Navigate to the Previews section.

Select Payday 3, and choose the option to Play.

Upon following these simple steps, players will be enrolled in the upcoming beta program.

What can we expect from Payday 3 Open Beta

Expand Tweet

You will have access to the following content in-game during the Open Beta period:

One playable bank heist - "No rest for the wicked."

Access to all difficulty levels.

Level cap for infamy will be set at 22.

Level cap for weapon progression will be set at 8.

Access to the original crew for the game - Dallas, Chains, Wolf, and Hoxton.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more such content.