Payday Mobile to shut down four months after launch

Free-to-play heist game Payday Mobile was released in June 2023 but barely received any significant updates since then. Initially, it was soft-launched in selected countries following a worldwide release. It is a first-person shooter based on the popular Payday game and includes classic PvE Co-op heists like the one in Payday 2 and four-versus-four PvP matches. It also offers various heisters with unique skills and weapons.

However, only four months after its launch, developer Popreach Incorporated is shutting it down in the upcoming weeks, as announced on the game's page. This article will sum up the details and reason for the same.

Payday Mobile shutdown explored

In a recent announcement on the game's page, the developer stated that Payday: Crime War will no longer be playable from October 10, 2023. The update further mentions that to make the final week as entertaining as possible, players in the game will be credited with 100,000 Gold within 24 hours.

It adds that the Crime Pass and Safes will be available in the game at unbelievably reduced prices. However, the page doesn't provide any further information about the reason for the shutdown, although players can make the most of these offers before bidding adieu to the game.

The announcement states:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that we will discontinue service for PAYDAY: Crime War on October 10, 2023. On that date, the game will no longer be playable."

It continues:

"To make our final week as enjoyable as possible, players will be credited with 100,000 Gold within 24 hours to use as they wish. In addition, the Crime Pass and Safes are available at a greatly reduced Gold cost. We very much appreciate your support and the time you spent in our game. We wish you the very best."

Why is Payday Mobile being shut down?

As the developer hasn't released any information regarding the reason for the shutdown, we can't make any conclusions. Note that this isn't the first time the game has been discontinued abruptly.

Back in 2019, Starbreeze Studios gave Payday Mobile a soft launch in different regions of the world, similar to what we saw this year. However, the game was unanticipatedly canceled after the release of the US beta. Following this, there was news of the game being re-launched under a different developer.

True to the rumors, Popreach Incorporated released Payday Mobile this year. However, even after being under a new developer for two years, the new variant didn't resolve the issues that it was previously infamous for.

Furthermore, the game's new version barely has any changes and looks similar to the previous variant.

