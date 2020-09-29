PUBG Mobile has gained immense popularity over the past few years. The developers have constantly rolled out regular updates and kept the game fresh and engaging, even without changing its core meta.

The 1.0 update of PUBG Mobile was released earlier this month. The patch notes of the update hinted at the arrival of a Payload 2.0 mode, but no release date had been officially announced.

The official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile has now tweeted the picture of a sketch that has the set the community abuzz. Many players suggest that the tweet hints at the arrival of the game mode.

I wonder what this sketch means...🤔 pic.twitter.com/yMB2vQ1g9u — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 28, 2020

After 'Payload Powerhouse achievement' was added to the game, many players have been waiting for even the game mode to arrive.

Achievement

However, no release date of this mode has been announced as of now.

Payload 2.0 mode in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

Payload 2.0 is the enhanced version of the original gameplay mode. The following new items have been added to it:

A new armed helicopter

Armed Helicopter (Image Credits: LuckyMan / YouTube)

A new helicopter has been added to Payload 2.0. It has massive firepower and can take a lot of blows before being destroyed.

A base/building

Super-weapon creates (Image Credits: LuckyMan / YouTube)

At the base, you can find an ample amount of loot and firearms. You will also find the brand-new Super Weapon Crates.

New armed vehicles

Dacia (Image Credits: LuckyMan / YouTube)

All-new armed UAZ, Dacia, Buggy, and Pickup have been added to the mode.

Buggy (Image Credits: LuckyMan / YouTube)

New Firearms

AT4-A (Image Credits: LuckyMan / YouTube)

Two new firearms have also been added. They are AT4-A laser-guided missile and M202, which is a four-barrelled rocket launcher.

New Items

UAV controller (Image Credits: LuckyMan / YouTube)

Several new items, including the bomb suit, UAV controller, and man-portable radar, have been added.

It will be interesting to see how the community reacts to this much-awaited revamp.

You can watch the complete video of Payload 2.0 below: