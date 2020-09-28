PUBG Mobile KR version download from TapTap: Step by step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile has several versions for players all around the world. PUBG Mobile KR is one of the most popular versions of the game, considered by many gamers as a close alternative to the global version. However, there are subtle differences when it comes to the currency and events.

This game is explicitly available in the Korea and Japan regions, and players from these areas can directly download it from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Users from other regions can download PUBG Mobile KR using APK and OBB files from the TapTap Store, which this article discusses.

Detailed plan to download PUBG Mobile KR from TapTap Store

It is a straightforward process to download this game from the TapTap app. Gamers can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: They have to download the TapTap Store APK from the official website. They can also click this link.

Step 2: Players need to enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option, if not already done, from: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They can install the TapTap APK.

Step 4: After the app gets installed, users can open it and search for PUBG Mobile Korea using the search bar.

Step 5: They have to then press on the download button. If they already have the game on their phones, they will find an update button instead.

After the game gets downloaded, players you enjoy playing the Korean version of PUBG Mobile.

Tips

#1 Players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their devices.

#2 Depending on the internet speed, the time taken for the download or update will vary.

#3 Gamers must close all background applications if they are downloading the game using mobile data.

#4 It is always recommended to download/update the game using a stable connection so that it doesn’t stop midway through.