After the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update, which was received quite well by the community and marked the first anniversary of the game, the developers have now released the 0.19.0 update.

The update hit the servers just a few days ago and brought in several new features, including the new zombie mode (Survive till Dawn), new vehicles and more.

If you haven’t downloaded the latest version of the game, you can do so using the download link of the APK mentioned in the article.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Zombie mode update (0.19.0): All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update global version download link: Step by Step guide

Players only need an APK file to update/download the latest version of the game.

For the APK download link: Click here

Advertisement

(Note: The size of the APK file is 565.9 MB, so you must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device before downloading the APK file.)

Follow the steps mentioned below to download and install the game:

Step 1: Download the APK files from the link mentioned earlier. After the download is complete, enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option if you haven’t done it yet.

(You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.)

Step 2: Locate the APK file on your phone and install it.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, you can enjoy playing the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If you encounter an error message while installing the game stating ‘there was an error parsing the package’, you can try installing it again. If the error continues, you can re-download the APK file and follow the steps mentioned above again.