PUBG Mobile Lite Zombie mode update (0.19.0): All you need to know

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite periodically roll out updates to make the game more engaging and to enhance the user experience. The latest update, i.e. 0.19.0 update, arrived a few days back and brought a new mode to the game.

Survive Till Dawn, which is popularly known as the zombie mode among players, has been reintroduced in the game. In this article, we discuss all you need to know about this mode.

All you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Lite Zombie mode update (0.19.0)

Survive till Dawn is the latest addition to the list of Arcade game modes available in PUBG Mobile Lite. In this mode, players have to fight against zombies as well as other players in a match. They will receive several items, including ammunition and bandages, to help them in the battleground.

The mode features a new item called the Liquid Nitrogen Mine, which freezes the zombies when they step on it. It also features 4 different types of ammunition:

Bio ammo releases a wave which periodically heals the ally players.

Shock ammo emits a shock wave that which knocks back the enemies.

Kinetic ammo, for a specific period of time, boosts your shoots, and they burst which deals area damage to the enemies.

Sound ammo sets up a device for a certain amount of time that detects all the nearby zombies and reduces their speed.

How to play the Zombie mode (Survive till Dawn)

Follow the steps given below to play the game mode in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Click on the mode change option present on the top-left corner of the screen.

Click on the Arcade Tab, select the 'Survive Till Dawn' game mode and press OK.

Click on the start button when you're ready to go.

