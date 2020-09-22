PUBG Mobile Lite is developed to cater to players who do not possess a device that is good enough to run PUBG Mobile. The game provides an experience similar to that of the original mobile battle royale and has witnessed a gradual rise in popularity since its release. One of the few reasons behind this popularity is the periodic updates that are frequently rolled out by the developers.

The 0.19.0 update was released recently, and players can download the update directly from Google Play Store, via TapTap store, using APK and OBB files and other sources.

In this article, we provide you with the download link for the APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite Global version APK + OBB download

There is no need of the OBB file to update to the latest version of the game. Players can do the same just by using the APK file.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update global version APK: Click here

The size of APK file 565.9 MB, so you must ensure that there is sufficient storage space on your device.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the APK file:

Step 1: Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown sources' option. If you haven't done so already, follow these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: After the download is complete, install the APK file.

Step 4: You can now enjoy playing the latest version of the game.

If you encounter an error message during installation stating that 'there was an error parsing the package', then try installing the APK again. If the problem persists, you can consider downloading the file again and following the steps mentioned above.

