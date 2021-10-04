PEACE vs HLE League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head to head, live stream details, and more

The first match of League of Legends World Championships 2021 day two will see PEACE and HLE go head to head.

This will be PEACE’s second match in the tournament, and it goes without saying that after facing LNG, it is challenging to meet HLE in their next game. However, that is the competitive level of this event, as teams will have practically no breathing room.

This will be the second day of the play-in stage, so League of Legends teams must begin putting points on the board if they want to qualify for the main event.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of PEACE vs HLE at Worlds 2021

Predictions

PEACE did not have a smooth entry into League of Legends World Championships 2021 as they barely sneaked into the playoff stage of the LCO summer split. However, they remained persistent and made it into the finals and won it.

HLE also had to qualify through similar means, even though the competition was a lot harder as they had to face teams like Damwon KIA and T1.

HLE should win this match quite easily as in terms of team strength and quality, they are much superior.

Head to head

This is the first time PEACE and HLE will face off at a professional tournament.

When and where to watch

Fans will be able to watch PEACE vs HLE live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The game should be broadcast live on the official website of LOL esports. It will take place on October 6 and will be the first game of the day.

Recent results of PEACE and HLE

PEACE’s last match was against Pentanet.gg in the finals of the Oceania Summer Split, which was a comfortable 3-0 victory.

HLE, on the other hand, qualified to the finals of the LCK regional qualifiers, where they lost to T1 3-2.

League of Legends rosters of PEACE and HLE

PEACE

Leo “Babip” Romer

James “Tally” Shute

Vincent “Violet” Wong

Ryan “Aladoric” Gregory Richardson

Tamás "Vizicsacsi" Kiss

HLE

Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju

Park “Morgan” Gi-tae

Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon

Kim “yoHan” Yo-han

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu

Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

