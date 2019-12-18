PEC 2019: 15 teams participating in Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 announced

Tarun Sayal 18 Dec 2019, 22:10 IST

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.

The Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 is just around the corner, and the 15 participating teams will be preparing themselves for the title. The tournament will commence on 28 December 2019 and will go on for two days. Out of 15, 12 professional teams are invited from all over the world to compete with the top 3 Chinese teams from PEL 2019.

All the 15 teams engaging in the battleground are officially announced. SouL, Fnatic, and SynerGE will represent India in the event. The winner of PMSC 2019 'Team Unique' will also be a part of the PEC 2019.

Teams playing in Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

Here's the list of 15 teams competing for the title:

#1 Mega Conqueror (Thailand)

#2 Orange Esports (Malaysia)

#3 Yoodo Gank (Malaysia)

#4 FFQ Mobile (Vietnam)

#5 Team Queso (Argentina)

#6 Team Unique (Russia)

#7 Team SouL (India)

#8 Fnatic (India)

#9 SynerGE (India)

#10 Cloud9 (United States)

#11 Tempo Storm (United States)

#12 Omen Elite (United States)

#13 4AM (China)

#14 XQF (China)

#15 DKG (China)

A prize pool of ¥3,000,000 will be at stake, where the winning team will get a share of ¥1,100,000. The MVP of the tournament will be awarded ¥50,000. Further details regarding the live broadcast are yet to be announced officially.