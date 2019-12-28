PEC 2019: Day 1 results and overall standings; 4AM lead while SynerGE are 8th

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

The first day of Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019, the first-ever peacekeeper elite global championship, has been concluded. A total of 15 teams are battling for the title and a prize pool of ¥3,000,000.

Also Read: Top 5 locations to find Flare Gun in Erangel map

At the end of Day 1, 4AM held the top spot in the leaderboard with 84 points and one Chicken Dinner with some fierce performance. XQF & DKG finished at the second and third positions with 76, and 67 points. SynerGE, Fnatic, and SouL that were representing India stood 8th,13th, and 15th respectively.

Here are the Day 1 overall standings of Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 Day 1 Overall Standings

#1 Four Angry Men- 84 points (54 kills)

#2 X-Quest F- 76 points (34 kills)

#3 DKG- 67 points (23 kills)

#4 Cloud9- 66 points (16 kills)

#5 Tempo Storm- 38 points (15 kills)

Advertisement

#6 MEGA- 26 points (5 kills)

#7 FFQ- 25 points (13 kills)

#8 SynerGE- 20 points (11 kills)

#9 Yoodo Gank- 19 points (14 kills)

#10 Team Unique- 19 points (11 kills)

#11 Team Queso- 12 points (8 kills)

#12 Orange Esports.CG- 8 points (5 kills)

#13 Fnatic- 7 points (1 kills)

#14 Omen Elite- 5 points (2 kills)

#15 SouL: 5 points (1 kills)

The tournament is being played at Qujiang International Convention, China and the teams are now getting ready for the second, and last day of PEC 2019.Exhibition Centre, China. It will also be broadcasted on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel, and the live stream will begin at 1:30 pm (IST).