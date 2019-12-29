PEC 2019: Day 2 Results and Highlights: XQF wins the tournament with 140 points

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 is finally over, and after a two-day long tournament spread over 8 matches, XQF emerged as the winner of PEC 2019. The team was quite consistent throughout the tournament and secured a total of 140 points along with 3 Chicken Dinners.

Also Read: PEC 2019: Day 2 Results and Overall Standing

4AM ended up 2nd followed by DKG in 3rd place after Day 2 of the tournament with 138, and 134 points. As for Indian teams, Fnatic, SynerGE and Team SouL were placed at 8th,12th and 13th with a total of 44, 35 and 31 points, respectively.

Here are the Day 2 highlights of Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.

Match 5 (Erangel TPP)

Winner of the game: DKG- 17 Kills

The plane took its flight path from Military base to Georgopool and the entry zone favored the hot drop locations like school, gatka, etc. Paraboy playing from XQF eliminated a Fnatic member and took the first kill of the map. Fnatic which was trying to avoid some early action, unfortunately, got killed by 4AM after their first fight. Indian representatives SouL later wiped out the whole squad of 4AM. In the final zone, DKG vanished all the members of Omen Elite and secured the #1 position of the fifth match.

Points Table after Match 5:

#1 DKG: 100 Points

#2 4AM: 89 Points

#3 XQF: 82 Points

Match 6 (Erangel TPP)

Winner of the game: XQF- 9 Kills

Advertisement

The plane went from Military Base to Stalbar via shelter and the first zone was formed over Gatka and Georgopol. After looting quickly their spot, FFQ decided to camp the bridge. Their trap took three Fnatic teammates and immediately killed all three on the spot. Scout was the only member alive from Fnatic, took three kills with a perfect nade. XQF in the last zone secured the chicken dinner by taking revenge from Fnatic.

Points Table after Match 6:

#1 DKG: 118 Points

#2 XQF: 107 Points

#3 4AM: 105 Points

Match 7 (Miramar TPP)

Winner of the game: 4AM- 10 Kills

SouL fans got some early action in the seventh match, as the whole squad of SouL decided to rush on Omen Elite and successfully killed the three members of the enemy team. The last member alive of Omen Elite got eliminated later from his grenade. While engaging with Tempo Storm, Team SouL gained third party advantage over Fnatic and punished their whole squad. The final zone favored 4AM which awarded them with a victory.

Points Table after Match 7:

#1 DKG: 132 Points

#2 4AM: 131 Points

#3 XQF: 109 Points

Match 8 (Miramar TPP)

Winner of the game: XQF- 15 Kills

The final match of the day was played on Miramar and the plane went from Impala to La Cobreria. Fnatic who was suffering from the last two matches punished DKG's teammates in the early game. After the half time, Team SouL vanished the whole squad of Indian team SynerGE. XQF securing their second Chicken Dinner on Day 2, dethroned all the members of Team Queso from the server.

Points Table after Match 8:

#1 XQF: 140 Points

#2 4AM: 138 Points

#3 DLG: 134 Points

Peacekeeper Elite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, also known as the Game for Peace, that was released as a friendlier alternative after the PUBG Mobile game received a ban in China.