PEC 2019: Day 2 Results and Overall Standings; X-Quest F lifts the trophy; Fnatic finish 8th

Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

The very first edition of Peacekeeper Elite Global Championship is over, and X-Quest F lifted the trophy of PEC 2019. X-Quest F topped the leaderboard with 140 points and three magnificent Chicken Dinners by the end of Day 2.

Four Angry Men and DKG followed them at the second, and third place with 138, and 134 points, respectively, with two chicken dinners each. Fnatic, SouL, and SynerGE, the three teams that were representing India in this global tournament finished at 8th, 12th, and 13th, respectively with 44, 35 and 31 points.

Here are the overall standings after Day 2 of the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019.

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 Overall Standings

#1 X-Quest F- 140 points (61 kills)

#2 Four Angry Men- 138 points (83 kills)

#3 DKG- 134 points (56 kills)

#4 Cloud 9- 111 points (31 kills)

#5 Tempo Storm- 58 points (28 kills)

#6 MEGA- 55 points (19 kills)

#7 Yoodo Gank- 48 points (35 kills)

#8 Fnatic- 44 points (21 kills)

#9 Team Queso- 37 points (15 kills)

#10 Team Unique- 36 points (17 kills)

#11 FFQ- 36 points (15 kills)

#12 SouL- 35 points (18 kills)

#13 SynerGE- 31 points (14 kills)

#14 Orange Esports.CG- 27 points (9 kills)

#15 Omen Elite: 27 points (7 kills)

The competition was quite fierce among the top three teams, and it was hard to guess the winner till the last game of the tournament. X-Quest F played quite consistently and aggressively to take the trophy home along with the winning amount of ¥1,100,000.