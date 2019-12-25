PEC 2019: Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 Day 1 schedule announced

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 25, 2019

Dec 25, 2019 IST SHARE

Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019

Peacekeeper Elite Championship is set to commence on the 28th of December, and a total of 15 teams will be battling for the title and prize pool of ¥3,000,000. PEC 2019 will be a two-day event happening in China in which the top 3 Chinese teams from PEL 2019 will compete against 12 invited teams from the rest of the world.

Also Read: 15 teams participating in Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2019 announced

Here are the names of Indian teams participating in Peacekeeper Elite Championship:

Team SouL

Fnatic

SynerGE

Day 1 Schedule of PEC 2019 Championship

Broadcast Timing: 1:30 PM IST

1:30 PM IST Venue: Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre, China

Qujiang International Convention and Exhibition Centre, China Date: 28 Dec-29 Dec

List of Maps (expected)

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Miramar

A total of 8 matches in both Erangel and Miramar map will be played throughout the tournament in TPP mode.

PUBG Fans who can't reach the spot can catch the live action on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel.

Peacekeeper Elite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, also known as the Game for Peace, that was released as a friendlier alternative after the PUBG Mobile game received a ban in China.