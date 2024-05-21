"People always ask about my weapons": League of Legends LoLdle answers 685 (Wednesday, May 22, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 685th edition are here. This puzzle game is specifically designed to test your knowledge of LoL champions, as you must recognize characters based on the clues given. These hints can be in the form of quotes, emojis, abilities, or skins related to the champions featured. Let's look at the quote riddle for May 22, 2024, LoLdle:

"People always ask about my weapons. Right hand, Blaze. Left hand, Thorn. Vanquish on the back, eh! Simple as that."

This article provides the answers to the 685th edition of LoLdle puzzles.

Draven, Samira, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 685th edition (May 22, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the May 22, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Draven

: Draven Quote : Samira

: Samira Ability : Twitch, Bonus : W

: Twitch, : W Emoji : Yuumi

: Yuumi Splash art: Xayah, Bonus: Brave Phoenix Xayah

In the Classic puzzle, Draven comes out as the answer. Hailing from Noxus, he first appeared in the MOBA realm in 2011 and is known as a strong pick among LoL ADCS.

Samira's connection to the Quote puzzle becomes apparent when "my weapons" are mentioned, and another enigma showcases Twitch's R ability (Spray and Pray).

The emote icons in the emoji puzzle refer to Yuumi, while Xayah might be challenging to identify with her Brave Phoenix splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz

Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger

Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus

Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth

LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami

Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma

Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra

Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi

Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna

Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus

Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin

Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne

Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves

Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna

The answers to the 686th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 23, 2024.

