"People are disgusting:" Minecraft star "Dream" vows he did not say the N-Word, claims the allegations are fake

Minecraft YouTuber “Dream” has found himself in hot water once again after being accused of using racial slurs in some of his previous streams.

A controversial stream dating back to 2017 has been doing the rounds on Twitter. In it, the YouTuber allegedly used racial slurs under the username “DeltaNinja” at the time.

The YouTuber responded on Twitter, dismissing claims of him being in the video being circulated. Since then, several snapshots of a YouTuber with the username “DreamOnPVP” using the n-word in DMs have emerged.

People seem convinced that the YouTuber in question is Dream.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream calls N-word allegations fake, says people are just trolling

Previously, it had been claimed that Dream operated under the username “DeltaNinja.” Several alleged former usernames were also highlighted.

However, Dream denied being associated with the YouTube account. The same has been confirmed by another YouTuber who currently owns the username "DeltaNinja."

Just so it's here and not just on my private account; I didn't have the account name "DeltaNinja" ever (not me), I wasn't "Dream" until 2019, and the people who originally spread this obviously know it's fake and are trolling (#dreamisoverparty) — dream (@dreamwastaken) March 26, 2021

This is a message to clear up the controversy around dream. There is a video going around of him saying the n word. I'm saying it here and now that it is NOT THE CURRENT USER OF DREAM. The old dream user I knew was an asshole who threw around racial and homophobic slurs. — DeltaNinja (@TheDeltaNinja) March 26, 2021

As can be seen in the Twitter post, Dream called the account's history of using racial slurs “gross” and distanced himself from the allegations. He said that he had never used the username “DeltaNinja,” and only became “Dream” in 2019.

Take these with a grain of salt because of it being images and all, but some dude just sent me images of dream saying the hard r as well as his supposed old yt channel. Said person wants to stay anonymous but i’ll send The censored dms in a reply under this tweet pic.twitter.com/tJvTuZ8Khb — Windy @ p5s platinum grind (@gamingguru456) March 25, 2021

Since then, the screenshots of DMs where “DreamOnPVP” can be seen using racial slurs have gone viral. The YouTuber hasn’t until now talked about the screenshots.

People on Twitter and Reddit are convinced that the streamer/YouTuber in question is Dream.

"Am I truly hearing Dream stans attempt to defend him after he says a racial slur? I hope Lake Mikado doesn't dry up tomorrow." — 真・女神転生💤 (@Isabeaubf) March 25, 2021

“Dream just got exposed for saying a racial slur”

Me: pic.twitter.com/kbSKXegm0H — Nick (@HaoleNick) March 26, 2021

toxic, then that would make 1 million of them toxic. But tbh, I believe it is higher than that. So many of stans are willing to defend Dream until they’re last breath. If he yelled at a fan on camera they would defend it, if he said a racial slur they would defend it. (2/3) — I am Epic Gamer (@EpicGamerMan247) March 20, 2021

and the way dream stans refer to us as antis ... Bro he said a Racial Slur i think we have the right to be an ""anti"" against him — lu VENTI HAVER !! (@bungendr) March 25, 2021

Sorry fam DREAM GO BYE BYE. I ams speaking ur language. HE SAID RACIAL SLUR? CANCEL. KSI CANCEL. NOW NEXT DREAM. AND AFTER IS TOMMY pic.twitter.com/bwBf1ESqJB — HugoYT (@Glizzy_GodHugo) March 26, 2021

1. It's a racial slur

2. Why are you acting like dream said the n-word? Did you read his tweet? — fowl (@gwinea_fowl) March 26, 2021

Back when the YouTuber was accused of cheating during his Minecraft speedruns, he hired a Harvard astrophysicist to disprove the allegations. Reddit joked about the matter and claimed that he might end up hiring Harvard professors to clear his name again.

However, several of Dream’s fans have taken to Twitter to support their favorite YouTuber. His fans are convinced that the allegations are a result of a “smear campaign.”

straight “edgy” men: we aren’t stupid.



also them: *believes an obviously fake video of dream saying a racial slur* OH MY GOD — Chrisᑉ³ 📌#bootwtselfieday (@gnfsbelovd) March 25, 2021

😡 IM ANGY!!! Those of us who know you, know you, and know how obviously fake it is. The people making this shit up are not good faith actors, and it’s disgusting 🤢



Group hug, everyone 🤗 hate the hate and love all else ❤️ — Velvet (@VelvetIsCake) March 25, 2021

thank you for clearing this up dream haha hey fun fact did you know defamation is a crime you can sue for ! completely unrelated to the tweet tho /s — rain (rt 📌) (@cyrenid) March 25, 2021

guys wait stop giving this attention i’m gonna get hate from antis for participating in a dream cult or something wait no go back— — rain (rt 📌) (@cyrenid) March 25, 2021

Dream let us not forget aswell pic.twitter.com/X7mEoXAp4g — Virginity Taker (@NitroPerfect) March 26, 2021

This is very clearly NOT dream go hate on some one who actually deserves the hate unlike dream! And after you read this remeber to delete your side of the argument AGAIN babes xx — KikiLera (@Kiki__Lera) March 25, 2021

They jealous they can’t be as amazing as him and the rest of this fandom 💅 — Gigi 🐝 (@Ggirlcrazy1) March 25, 2021

its literally so irritating that people feel the need to cause this much hate in the community towards dream and his fandom because they’re jealous of his success lmfao like let him beeee holy shit 💀 we love you dream @dreamwastaken and thank you boomer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DVWqhXb5db — ! (@its436pm) March 26, 2021

we all love you big dog. dont forget that there are so many people that care about you and it outweighs any hate that could been thrown at your name. you've worked so hard to be where you're at and the fact that people try to tarnish it so often is disgusting. 🐸♥️ much love bud — BoomerNA (@BoomrNA) March 26, 2021

hey so if you see this # don’t interact with it! it’s antis on it again trying to cancel dream for saying the n word, which he did NOT do. it’s fake and it doesn’t sound like him at all, also this ss on the right was from january, and it’s now happening. ignore and report please pic.twitter.com/gwBoSsCtR8 — carrot?? (@feraltwtmeetup) March 25, 2021

The YouTuber himself has not responded to the latest “evidence” in the form of screenshots. It must also be noted that several fake accounts using Dream’s name exist on the internet.

As seen here, the owners of these accounts have in the past talked about being confused with the popular Minecraft YouTuber “Dream.”