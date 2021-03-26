"People are disgusting:" Minecraft star "Dream" vows he did not say the N-Word, claims the allegations are fake

Minecraft YouTuber “Dream” has found himself in hot water once again after being accused of using racial slurs in some of his previous streams.
A controversial stream dating back to 2017 has been doing the rounds on Twitter. In it, the YouTuber allegedly used racial slurs under the username “DeltaNinja” at the time.
The YouTuber responded on Twitter, dismissing claims of him being in the video being circulated. Since then, several snapshots of a YouTuber with the username “DreamOnPVP” using the n-word in DMs have emerged.
People seem convinced that the YouTuber in question is Dream.
Minecraft YouTuber Dream calls N-word allegations fake, says people are just trolling
Previously, it had been claimed that Dream operated under the username “DeltaNinja.” Several alleged former usernames were also highlighted.
However, Dream denied being associated with the YouTube account. The same has been confirmed by another YouTuber who currently owns the username "DeltaNinja."
As can be seen in the Twitter post, Dream called the account's history of using racial slurs “gross” and distanced himself from the allegations. He said that he had never used the username “DeltaNinja,” and only became “Dream” in 2019.
Since then, the screenshots of DMs where “DreamOnPVP” can be seen using racial slurs have gone viral. The YouTuber hasn’t until now talked about the screenshots.
People on Twitter and Reddit are convinced that the streamer/YouTuber in question is Dream.
Back when the YouTuber was accused of cheating during his Minecraft speedruns, he hired a Harvard astrophysicist to disprove the allegations. Reddit joked about the matter and claimed that he might end up hiring Harvard professors to clear his name again.
However, several of Dream’s fans have taken to Twitter to support their favorite YouTuber. His fans are convinced that the allegations are a result of a “smear campaign.”
The YouTuber himself has not responded to the latest “evidence” in the form of screenshots. It must also be noted that several fake accounts using Dream’s name exist on the internet.
As seen here, the owners of these accounts have in the past talked about being confused with the popular Minecraft YouTuber “Dream.”