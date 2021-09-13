Peppa Pig seems to have made an unintentional appearance in Stardew Valley's Oasis

Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone's passion project, Stardew Valley, has achieved immense popularity in recent times. Although the game was originally released in 2016, it recently came into the limelight after many players began to play and actively enjoy the title. The indie title has several diehard fans, and one such fan noticed something strange in the game and promptly shared their observation on Reddit.

Redditor ChaosNCandy noticed a resemblance between Sandy's shop Oasis in Stardew Valley and the protagonist of the popular British animated preschool series, Peppa Pig.

The post rapidly garnered the attention of many Stardew Valley fans, with many of them cursing ChaosNCandy for putting this image in their heads.

Reddit user points out incredible resemblance between Sandy's Shop in Stardew Valley and Peppa Pig

The Reddit post sharing this observation blew up with around 8.3k upvotes and almost 200 comments in the discussion thread in just a few days. Many Stardew Valley fans are blaming the OP for putting the image in their heads, saying they can never unsee or forget it.

"Thanks, I'll never unsee this ever again, and it's all your fault."

The titular character from the British animated preschool series Peppa Pig (Image via Outright Games)

The resemblance between the two is truly uncanny, as the basic shape of Sandy's shop Oasis in Stardew Valley is almost the same as Peppa Pig, although the former is more hexagonal in shape.

Sandy's shop Oasis in Stardew Valley (Image via Erol Kucuk on YouTube)

Stardew Valley reached heights of fame that were unexpected even for its creator, Eric Barone. He had simply developed Stardew Valley while trying to learn game development. In fact, he also stated the same reason when asked why Stardew Valley bears such a resemblance to Harvest Moon.

Stardew Valley is not the only indie title to have reached immense fame during the pandemic. Innersloth's Among Us was the first such title which became increasingly popular during the global lockdown of 2020.

Also Read

As of now, fans are demanding a sequel to Stardew Valley. However, Barone said that he has no such plans for now, although a sequel is not completely off the table. Barone is currently working on a project that will also feature pixel art just like Stardew Valley, but will not be a farming-simulation game.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Atul S