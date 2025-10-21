Persona 3 Reload Switch 2 review: A re-release of one of the best Megaten games with just a few flaws

Persona 3 Reload is a game we’re very familiar with here, and we’re also glad to see it being released on the Nintendo Switch 2. Considering the console is far more powerful than its predecessor, I had a feeling the game would play pretty smoothly on it. In fact, I previewed Persona 3 Reload recently, ahead of the Tokyo Game Show last month. I only had one real issue with the preview version, but unfortunately, the deeper I got into the game, the more I saw there were still issues lurking.

Some people are really up in arms about the Game Key Card thing in Persona 3 Reload on the Switch 2, but personally, I’m not. I seldom purchase physical games for modern consoles anyway, especially not for my Switch or Switch 2. I can see the argument, but I’m just personally not bent out of shape about it. More importantly, though, how is P3R? Let’s talk about it.

Persona 3 Reload on the Switch 2 is still one of the best Persona games

Persona 3 Reload is an updated version of the original P3 and is now officially on the Nintendo Switch 2 and other platforms. It features the same story you already likely know and love, where the S.E.E.S. group (Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad) works towards understanding and eliminating “Apthy Syndrome”.

Igor and Elizabeth are here to help (Image via SEGA)

During the Dark Hour, Shadows emerge and roam the land, while the majority of people temporarily turn into coffins. I won't spoil the major plot points, no matter how old the actual story is, but it’s an incredible one, from start to finish. While there’s nothing new in the Switch 2 version (compared to other releases of Reload), the features from the previous Reload releases are here.

This means you have the updated UI, the new Theurgy abilities, updated visuals, and the wealth of additional content surrounding Social Links and NPCs with no Social Link connections. From start to finish, it’s an incredible game, from the storytelling to the visual presentation. What about performance, though?

How is the gameplay on the Switch 2 version of Persona 3 Reload?

The only complaint I had during my Persona 3 Reload preview session last month was that in Tartarus, the All-Out Attack seemed to have a little delay on it occasionally. That seems to have been dealt with, because I sure didn’t notice it during my personal gameplay. It plays so much better in the docked mode compared to handheld.

The issues with the camera or framerate are more pronounced in handheld mode. Both had minute framerate dips that left me disappointed, but I notice them less on my TV. Camera rotation was probably where the issues with slowdown/lag were the most present when you had free roam to move around.

Combat feels great in Reload, that's for sure (Image via SEGA)

The load times were incredibly fast, and while I did notice some occasional hiccups or lag moments with the camera, they were thankfully brief. That didn't stop me from noticing them and being frustrated by it.

I wish this were a 60 FPS release, but I think 30 FPS could have been just fine. We know these issues will be fixed, according to Atlus, but it's frustrating that they won't be fixed at launch. I will say that combat felt incredible, though. I didn't notice any real problems in combat - just with the camera and moving around Tartarus. Once this is ironed out, I think it will be a solid port of the game, but I have no idea why the release wasn't pushed back if this was going to be a thing.

The DLC issue of Persona 3 Reload is still worth talking about

While I’m not really upset about the Game Key card thing, one thing I think is going to upset gamers on the Switch 2 version of Persona 3 Reload is the DLC. I don’t understand how the game’s Premium Edition doesn’t come with the Episode Aigis DLC. Not even a notification that it would be available to them later.

I don’t expect the DLC to drop alongside the game, but fans will undoubtedly be disappointed by this. I’m glad that edition comes with all the other DLC, but paying $80, only to pay a likely $35 later, is a decision that will bother fans.

The presentation of Persona 3 Reload still stuns on the Switch 2

The cutscenes and in-game visuals are sharp and haunting, as you'd expect (Image via SEGA)

I was such a huge fan of the updated visuals in Persona 3 Reload in the first place, and it still looks clear and beautiful on the Nintendo Switch 2. Is it going to look as good as it might on a high-end PC or the PlayStation 5 Pro? Of course not, that would be asking entirely too much. It does look about what I’d expect on the PS4/PS4 Pro, though.

The music is still flawless, I’m still content with the recasts in the lineup, and the graphics are sharp. Even in handheld mode, P3R looks beautiful on the Switch 2. It’s not going to be a game that lets you down.

Final thoughts

I, as I try to figure out exactly what order to do everything in for this run (Image via SEGA)

While Persona 3 Reload is a classic JRPG, the issues with this port are worth noting. With great storytelling, an unforgettable ending, and plenty of challenge, there’s so much to love about it. My favorite update is probably all the changes and improvements to Shuffle Time. No longer having it literally shuffle, and the addition of Major Arcana bonuses is such a great choice.

I also appreciate that they did way more with Social Links, like offering more content, but I’m still annoyed by Persona’s insistence on locking content behind Social Stats.

I understand that not everyone feels that way, but I certainly do. On the topic of Social Links, some are still written better than others, but that’s really just a minor complaint. Unfortunately, the slowdown issues won't be fixed on launch, but when they are, I think it will be a great addition to any Switch 2 library.

Persona 3 Reload

While the majority of my time with Persona 3 Reload was great, some hiccups need to be addressed in the future (Image via SEGA & Sportskeeda)

Platforms : PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC Reviewed on : Nintendo Switch 2 (Code provided by SEGA)

: Nintendo Switch 2 (Code provided by SEGA) Release Date : October 23, 2025

: October 23, 2025 Developers : Atlus, P-Studio

: Atlus, P-Studio Publisher: SEGA

