SEGA Tokyo Game Show preview: Kiwami 1, Kiwami 2, Persona 3 Reload and Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage gameplay explored

Ahead of Tokyo Game Show, I took a trip to SEGA of America, to preview the upcoming Yakuza Kiwami 1 + 2, Persona 3 Reload, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., and perhaps most importantly of all, Yakuza Kiwami 3 + Dark Ties! However, that’s the biggest reveal, so it’s going to get its own coverage. There was a whole mountain of games we previewed, but I wanted to focus on these specific titles.

We did also get hands-on with Sonic Crossworlds’ upcoming Minecraft Season Pass, and I do have to say, the vehicle and characters looked amazing. I’m not really a Minecraft person, but it was pretty awesome nonetheless. I got hands-on with all the aforementioned games, so let’s talk about these great SEGA titles.

SEGA’s Tokyo Game Show Switch 2 preview: Kiwami 1, Kiwami 2, and Persona 3 Reload

1) Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2

The fights with Majima are just how I remember them (Image via SEGA)

During the RGG Summit 2025 at Tokyo Game Show, SEGA revealed that Yakuza Kiwami 1 and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are both coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. They will also be heading to the current-gen consoles of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, the Switch versions are coming sooner (November 13, 2025), whereas the others will drop on December 8, 2025.

Both Kiwami 1 and Kiwami 2 are exceptional games in their own right, with Yakuza Kiwami 2 being one of my favorites in the entire series. I had some time to sit down with both games on the Nintendo Switch 2, jumping into combat, Karaoke, Claw Machines, and much more.

Yakuza Kiwami 2 for the most part, played quite well; other than some occasional slowdown (Image via SEGA)

The games looked great, though on the Nintendo Switch 2, but so did Yakuza 0. The cutscenes looked as good as they did in the original Kiwami releases. However, I did notice a few minor dips in framerate in Kiwami 2, but not in Kiwami 1. I think Yakuza Kiwami 2 just needs a little adjusting, and it’ll be great.

One or two fights took a bit longer to actually transition from “walking around” to “fighting”, but that wasn’t too common in Kiwami 2. Overall, Kiwami 1 played great from start to finish in my 25-30 minutes of gameplay. I had about the same amount of time with both titles. Other than some minor dips in quality, I was pretty satisfied.

2) Persona 3 Reload

Persona 3 Reload played just fine in my experience on the Switch 2 (Image via SEGA)

We love Persona 3 Reload here at Sportskeeda, and as a part of the SEGA Tokyo Game Show preview, we also got hands-on with this. I spent around 20 minutes or so climbing the floors of Tartarus, all the way up to the Servant Tower/Enslaved Cupid fight. I went a little further beyond that too, just to nose around deeper into Tartarus.

I have to say, Persona 3 Reload played fantastic on the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s easily one of the best games in the franchise, so it’s imperative that it plays well. I think the only thing that even looked kind of slow was the animation for the All-Out Attack. That said, it looked brilliant, combat felt good, and I didn’t experience any truly debilitating issues.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage to feature cross-play, rollback, and Quest Mode

Sonic Crossworlds, I also got hands on with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.’s “World Stage” update at the SEGA Tokyo Game Show preview. We learned a few very important things about the game, which certainly delighted me: Cross-platform gameplay is confirmed, making it easier to get matches. In addition, it will launch with rollback netcode, which is a must, these days.

We also have confirmation that Dural will be playable! We didn’t hear if they will be available at launch, but I think that may be the case. The big thing for me though was Quest Mode. VF5 R.E.V.O. will have a singleplayer mode to grind through.

Similar to the mode in Virtua Fighter 4, you will battle your way through incredibly challenging opponents; several of which have combat data and usernames of top-tier Virtua Fighter players! After going 17-0 in that mode, I realized that, if I wanted an actual challenge, I should probably turn it up to Hard difficulty.

However, that does tell me that it’s pretty approachable. It’s also a fantastic way for a player to learn a character, and really get in the weeds with them. You can figure out if a character is right for you, and if so, play against a variety of opponent types to improve with them. The World Stage update drops on October 30, 2025

SEGA’s lineup for Tokyo Game Show 2025 was definitely a strong one. I’m very excited for all the games that are coming, even the ones we didn’t have time for, like Two-Point Museum. I did watch someone else play, and it looked like something I could easily lose hours into. The next few months are going to be very good for SEGA fans.

