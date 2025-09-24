All announcements from RGG Summit 2025

The RGG Summit 2025 showcase had some key reveals regarding the Like A Dragon franchise. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the action-adventure series, new projects and remasters are coming to major platforms in the future. While there's nothing revolutionary here, fans will still be excited to know that the future of the much-loved SEGA series is still bright.
The event was spearheaded by key staff members at the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, shedding light on what's to come. Here's everything shown at the RGG Summit 2025 showcase.
RGG Summit 2025 announcements include a remake of a beloved entry, and more
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties
Yakuza 3, the 2009 PS3 entry and one of the most iconic installments of the franchise, is getting the Kiwami treatment. Labellled Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, this new game reimagines the classic with a modern rendition from the ground up, starring ex-yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu.
Besides new features like life sim and gang team battle modes, the Dark Ties expansion is also arriving, boasting all-new, never-before-seen story content. It is headed to PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms on February 11, 2026.
Yakuza 0 Director's Cut multiplatform release
Originally released for the Nintendo Switch 2, Yakuza 0 Director's Cut is also headed to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8, 2025. This prequel entry features Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima's story in the base game aside from new content, including new combat styles, Red Light Raid online multiplayer mode, and new story cutscenes.
Fans can pre-order the game now on their platform of choice.
Yakuza Kiwami 1 & 2 ports
Two more games are headed to current-gen platforms alongside Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, namely Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Like the upcoming Yakuza Kiwami 3, these are remakes of the original entries, and were first released for last-gen PS4 and Xbox One systems.
Both titles are headed to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 8, 2025, while Nintendo Switch 2 gets it earlier on November 13, 2025.
That sums up the reveals at the RGG Summit 2025.
