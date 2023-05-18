Persona 3 remake rumored to be revealed at upcoming Xbox showcase

Rumors of a potential modern remake of the acclaimed PS2 JRPG Persona 3 surfaced last month, and now, new leaks suggest that the project will be unveiled soon. According to a post on ResetEra, a user by the name of Im A Hero Too has urged series fans to watch out for Xbox's upcoming showcase in June 2023. The livestream is quoted as being "Evoke-itive". For those unaware, the term refers to the Evoker, a gun that the game's cast uses to summon supernatural beings.

This makes for an exciting development for the leak thus far. Let's speculate how likely it is for this rumor to be legitimate.

Could the Persona 3 remake be featured at the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023?

For one, it is no surprise to anyone that Microsoft has been slowly but surely dabbling into the Japanese gaming industry. After two console generations of sparse Japanese support with the Xbox 360 and Xbox One, the tech giant has made strides with Japanese game representation on their modern Xbox Series platforms. Exclusive first-party games such as Hi-Fi Rush are good examples of it.

Furthermore, Xbox was also the first to officially unveil the current-gen remasters for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden in addition to the Persona 5 Royal port. As such, it makes sense for them to follow up by revealing a potential remake for Persona 3, too, thanks to their new partnership with SEGA and Atlus. On that note, much debate has been about the credibility of the remake footage that was leaked in April 2023.

The video showcased a portion of what seems to be a gameplay slice featuring one of the key characters, Yukari. She can be seen engaging in combat against one of the foes in the Tartarus dungeon using her bow. The trailer further reveals the open-world Sonic Frontiers and what seems to be a remake of Jet Set Radio. However, some sources have backed up the former project's existence as legitimate. As such, there is a good chance it might be true.

Whatever the case is, we should find out next month. The Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled to air on June 11, 2023. Meanwhile, the Persona sub-series of SEGA's MegaTen franchise has enjoyed immense popularity over the years - even more so with the recent ports. Interested in knowing what the big deal is about this series? Check out our Persona 5 Royal review.

